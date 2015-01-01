पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिर चमक रहा सोना:56 हजार से उच्चतम स्तर पर पहुंचकर 47500 पर आया, अब 50 हजार के करीब पहुंचा; आज चांदी में 1500 की बढ़त

फरवरी में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 0.69 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 49,937 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई
  • अगले छह महीन में सोने की कीमतें 52,500 रुपए तक पहुंच सकती हैं
  • न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 1.01% और चांदी 3.37% की बढ़त के साथ कारोबार कर रहे

पिछले कुछ दिनों से सोने की कीमतों में फिर से बढ़त देखने को मिल रही है। हालांकि, सोना हाल ही के दिनों में अपने ऑल-टाइम उच्च स्तर 56,200 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम तक पहुंच गया था। बाद में ये घटकर 47,500 रुपये प्रति 10 ग्राम तक पहुंच गया। अब एक बार फिर इसमें तेजी देखने को मिल रही है। अभी सोना 49,000 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम के स्तर पर फिर से पहुंच गया है।

कोविड वैक्सीन की खबरें जब से सुर्खियों में आई हैं तब से एक सुरक्षित ठिकाने के तौर पर सोनी की अपील कम हो गई है। गोल्ड और अमेरिकी डॉलर एक साथ गिरना निवेशकों द्वारा संपत्ति के रोटेशन का संकेत है। एक तरफ जहां, चीन और भारत की लोअर फिजिकल डिमांड ने पिछले छह महीनों में लॉकडाउन के कारण कीमतों में बाधा उत्पन्न की। तो दूसरी तरफ, प्रोत्साहन के उपाय और एक बढ़ती हुई मुद्रास्फीति की कीमतों का समर्थन किया।

कॉमेक्स पर सोने की कीमतें 1,850 डॉलर प्रति औंस और भारत में 49,000 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम पर हैं। ऐसे में निवेशकों के लिए सोना अभी बेहतर अवसर की तरह है, जो पहले इसमें चूक गए थे। केंद्रीय बैंकों का आक्रामक रुख और वैश्विक अर्थव्यवस्था की वसूली के चलते सोने में निवेश सुरक्षित माना जा रहा है। यह अगस्त 2020 के ऑल-टाइम हाई की तुलना में कम कीमतों को देखते हुए निवेशकों के लिए एक अच्छा अवसर है।

हम आने वाले छह महीनों में सोने की कीमतें 52,500 रुपए तक पहुंच सकती हैं। ऐसे में 48,000 रुपए से 48,500 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम के साथ खरीदारी की जा सकती है।

चांदी की कीमतें अस्थिर रहीं
दूसरी तरफ, चांदी की कीमतें काफी अस्थिर रही है। अगस्त 2020 के दौरान चांदी 78,000 रुपए प्रति किलो के उच्चतम स्तर पर पहुंचकर 58,000 रुपए प्रति किलो के निचले स्तर तक पहुंच गई। अभी चांदी की कीमतें 65,000 रुपे प्रति किलो के आसपास बनी हुई हैं। हालांकि, चांदी की कीमतें अगले 6 महीने में 70,000 रुपए प्रति किलो के करीब जा सकती हैं।

सोने-चांदी की कीमतों में उछाल
गुरुवार को वायदा बाजार में सोने की मांग में तेजी के चलते सटोरियों ने अपनी पकड़ मजबूत कर ली, जिसके चलते सोने का भाव 340 रुपए बढ़कर 49,937 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम पर पहुंच गया। दूसरी तरफ, वायदा कारोबार में चांदी भी मजबूत मांग के चलते 1,679 रुपए बढ़कर 67,590 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम पर पहुंच गई। पिछले तीन दिन से गोल्ड की कीमतें लगातार बढ़ रही हैं।

सोने की कीमतों में उछाल
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में फरवरी में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 340 रुपए या 0.69 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 49,937 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई, जिसमें 11,374 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 1.01% की बढ़त के साथ 1,877.80 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था।

चांदी की कीमत में बढ़त
इधर, मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में मार्च डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 1,679 रुपए या 2.55 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 67,590 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई, जिसमें 15,338 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 3.37% की बढ़त के साथ 25.90 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी।

