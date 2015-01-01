पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उछाल:सोने की कीमतें 308 रुपए बढ़कर 52,475 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम तक पहुंची; चांदी 969 रुपए बढ़कर 66,304 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हुई

नई दिल्ली10 मिनट पहले
दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 0.59 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 52,475 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई
  • न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.43% की बढ़त के साथ 1,960 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था
  • न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 0.75% की बढ़त के साथ 25.86 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी

सोमवार को वायदा बाजार में सोने की मांग में बढ़त के चलते सटोरियों ने अपनी पकड़ मजबूत कर ली, जिसके चलते सोने का भाव 308 रुपए बढ़कर 52,475 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम पर पहुंच गया। दूसरी तरफ, वायदा कारोबार में चांदी मजबूत मांग के चलते 969 रुपए बढ़कर 66,304 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम पर पहुंच गई।

सोने की कीमतों में बढ़त
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 308 रुपए या 0.59 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 52,475 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई, जिसमें 12,577 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.43% की बढ़त के साथ 1,960 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था।

चांदी की कीमत में बढ़त
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 969 रुपए या 1.48 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 66,304 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई, जिसमें 14,441 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 0.75% की बढ़त के साथ 25.86 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी।

शुक्रवार को रही थी बढ़त
शुक्रवार को मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 185 रुपए या 0.36 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 52,240 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई थी, जिसमें 12,975 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था वहीं, मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 1,024 रुपए या 1.59 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 65,277 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई थी, जिसमें 14,539 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था।

