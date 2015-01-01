पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Business
  Market
  • Gold Prices On Thursday Rose Rs 104 To Rs 50,273 Per 10 Gram And Silver Futures Dropped Rs 211 To Rs 62,330 Per Kg

उतार-चढ़ाव:सोने की कीमतें 104 रुपए बढ़कर 50,273 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम तक पहुंची; चांदी 211 रुपए गिरकर 62,330 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हुई

नई दिल्ली17 मिनट पहले
दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 0.21 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 50,273 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई
  • न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.08% की बढ़त के साथ 1,863.10 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था
  • न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 0.73% की गिरावट के साथ 24.09 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी

गुरुवार को वायदा बाजार में सोने की मांग में बढ़त के चलते सटोरियों ने अपनी पकड़ मजबूत कर ली, जिसके चलते सोने का भाव 104 रुपए गिरकर 50,273 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम पर पहुंच गया। दूसरी तरफ, वायदा कारोबार में चांदी कमजोर मांग के चलते 211 रुपए गिरकर 62,330 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम पर पहुंच गई।

सोने की कीमतों में बढ़त
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 104 रुपए या 0.21 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 50,273 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई, जिसमें 9,890 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.08% की बढ़त के साथ 1,863.10 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था।

चांदी की कीमत में गिरावट
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 211 रुपए या 0.34 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 62,330 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई, जिसमें 13,353 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 0.73% की गिरावट के साथ 24.09 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी।

बुधवार को रही थी गिरावट
बुधवार को मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 157 रुपए या 0.31 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 50,344 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई थी, जिसमें 10,587 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था। वहीं, मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 628 रुपए या 1 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 62,416 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई थी, जिसमें 12,957 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था।

