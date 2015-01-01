पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उछाल:सोने की कीमतें 836 रुपए बढ़कर 50,584 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम तक पहुंची; चांदी 1684 रुपए बढ़कर 62,538 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हुई

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 836 रुपए या 1.68 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 50,584 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई
  • न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 1.74% की बढ़त के साथ 1,886.60 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था
  • न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 2.91% की बढ़त के साथ 24.39 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी

मंगलवार को वायदा बाजार में सोने की मांग में बढ़त के चलते सटोरियों ने अपनी पकड़ मजबूत कर ली, जिसके चलते सोने का भाव 836 रुपए बढ़कर 50,584 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम पर पहुंच गया। दूसरी तरफ, वायदा कारोबार में चांदी मजबूत मांग के चलते 1,684 रुपए बढ़कर 62,538 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम पर पहुंच गई।

सोने की कीमतों में बढ़त
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 836 रुपए या 1.68 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 50,584 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई, जिसमें 10,846 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 1.74% की बढ़त के साथ 1,886.60 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था।

चांदी की कीमत में बढ़त
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 1,684 रुपए या 2.77 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 62,538 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई, जिसमें 13,167 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 2.91% की बढ़त के साथ 24.39 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी।

सोमवार को रही थी बढ़त सोमवार को मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 308 रुपए या 0.59 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 52,475 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई थी, जिसमें 12,577 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था। वहीं, मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 969 रुपए या 1.48 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 66,304 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई थी, जिसमें 14,441 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था।

