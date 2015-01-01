पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उछाल:सोने की कीमतें 82 रुपए बढ़कर 49,525 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम तक पहुंची; चांदी 646 रुपए बढ़कर 65,499 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हुई

नई दिल्ली40 मिनट पहले
फरवरी में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 0.17 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 49,525 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई
  • न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.15% की बढ़त के साथ 1,858 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था
  • न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 1.22% की बढ़त के साथ 24.95 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी

बुधवार को वायदा बाजार में सोने की मांग में तेजी के चलते सटोरियों ने अपनी पकड़ मजबूत कर ली, जिसके चलते सोने का भाव 82 रुपए बढ़कर 49,525 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम पर पहुंच गया। दूसरी तरफ, वायदा कारोबार में चांदी भी मजबूत मांग के चलते 646 रुपए बढ़कर 65,499 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम पर पहुंच गई।

सोने की कीमतों में उछाल
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में फरवरी में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 82 रुपए या 0.17 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 49,525 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई, जिसमें 11,623 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.15% की बढ़त के साथ 1,858 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था।

चांदी की कीमत में बढ़त
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में मार्च डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 646 रुपए या 1 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 65,499 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई, जिसमें 13,991 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 1.22% की बढ़त के साथ 24.95 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी।

मंगलवार को रही थी बढ़त
मंगलवार को मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 284 रुपए या 0.58 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 49,223 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई थी, जिसमें 11,601 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था। वहीं, मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 679 रुपए या 1.07 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 64,150 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई थी, जिसमें 12,962 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था।

