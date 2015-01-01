पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Gold Prices Rose Rs 45 To Rs 50,257 Per 10 Gram In Futures Trade On Monday And Silver Futures Dropped Rs 154 To Rs 62,004 Per Kg

उतार-चढ़ाव:सोने की कीमतें 45 रुपए बढ़कर 50,257 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम तक पहुंची; चांदी 154 रुपए गिरकर 62,004 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हुई

नई दिल्ली33 मिनट पहले
संबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 0.09 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 50,257 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई
  • न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.03% की बढ़त के साथ 1,878.80 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था
  • न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 0.43% की गिरावट के साथ 24.39 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी

सोमवार को वायदा बाजार में सोने की मांग में तेजी के चलते सटोरियों ने अपनी पकड़ मजबूत कर ली, जिसके चलते सोने का भाव 45 रुपए बढ़कर 50,257 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम पर पहुंच गया। दूसरी तरफ, वायदा कारोबार में चांदी कमजोर मांग के चलते 154 रुपए गिरकर 62,004 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम पर पहुंच गई।

सोने की कीमतों में बढ़त
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 45 रुपए या 0.09 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 50,257 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई, जिसमें 5,544 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.03% की बढ़त के साथ 1,878.80 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था।

चांदी की कीमत में गिरावट
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 154 रुपए या 0.25 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 62,004 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई, जिसमें 11,945 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 0.43% की गिरावट के साथ 24.39 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी।

शुक्रवार को रही थी बढ़त
शुक्रवार को मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 76 रुपए या 0.15 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 50,068 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई थी, जिसमें 6,331 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था। वहीं, मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 360 रुपए या 0.59 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 61,870 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई थी, जिसमें 12,421 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था।

