नॉलेज:एपल के इनहाउस चिपसेट वाले मैकबुक को एनटूटू ने दिया 1 मिलियन से ज्यादा का स्कोर, जानिए कैसे किया जाता है स्पीड टेस्ट?

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एपल ने पहली बार अपने इनहाउस M1 चिपसेट के साथ मैकबुक एयर लॉन्च की है। ऐसे में इस चिपसेट को स्पीड के मामले में एनटूटू (AnTuTu) ने वन मिलियन से ज्यादा का स्कोर दिया है। मैकबुक को टेस्ट के दौरान कुल 11,19,243 पॉइंट मिलेगा। जिसमें सीपीयू स्कोर 2,82,265, जीपीयू स्कोर 5,38,944, MEM स्कोर 1,89,921, और UX स्कोर 1,08,113 रहा। हम यहां बता रहे हैं कि किसी डिवाइस को स्पीड के लिए कैसे ये स्कोर दिया जाता है?

इन 4 चीजों से तय होती है डिवाइस की स्पीड

1. सेंट्रल प्रोसेसिंग यूनिट (CPU) : कम्प्यूटर की तरह फोन में भी सीपीयू होता है। इसे फोन का दिमाग कहा जा सकता है। आप फोन पर जो भी करते हैं सीपीयू उसे समझकर आपको रिजल्ट देता है। सीपीयू में डुअल कोर, क्वाड कोर, हेक्सा कोर, ऑक्टो कोर और डेका कोर स्पीड वाले प्रोसेसर होते हैं। प्रोसेसर की स्पीड जितनी ज्यादा होगी सीपीयू उतना तेज रिस्पॉन्स करेगा।

2. ग्राफिक्स प्रोसेसिंग यूनिट (GPU) : किसी भी काम को स्क्रीन पर दिखाने का काम जीपीयू के द्वारा किया जाता है। इसकी मदद से ऐप्स, गेमिंग, वेबपेज जैसे कई काम में यूजर इंटरफेस बेहतर होता है। फोन पर गेम की ग्राफिक्स को बेहतर बनाने का काम जीपीयू ही करता है। ये भी जितना ज्यादा होगा फोन पर डिस्प्ले उतना बेहतर नजर आएगा। अब 3D ऐप्स, 4K वीडियो को चलाने के लिए जीपीयू का बेहतर होना जरूरी है।

3. मोबाइल एक्सपेंस मैनेजमेंट (MEM) : मोबाइल कम्युनिकेशन एक्सपेंस द्वारा मोबाइल इनवॉइस को मैनेज करना, डिवाइस और सर्विसेज प्लान की सूची बनाना, प्रोक्युर्मन्ट वर्कफ्लो और BYOD स्टाइपेन्ड मैनेजमेंट को नियंत्रित करना है। आसान शब्दों में समझें तो फोन खरीदने के बाद उसकी सर्विस और इस्तेमाल करने का खर्च ही मोबाइल एक्सपेंस मैनेजमेंट है।

4. यूजर एक्सपीरियंस (UX) : किसी फोन डिस्प्ले, ग्राफिक्स, ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम, कैमरा या अन्य चीजों पर यूजर का एक्सपीरियंस ही यूएक्स कहलाता है।

चीनी कंपनी है एनटूटू

चीन की सॉफ्टवेयर कंपनी एनटूटू (AnTuTu) एंड्रॉयड और आईओएस स्मार्टफोन का स्पीड टेस्ट करती है। इसके लिए कंपनी ने ऐप भी तैयार किया है। जिससे फोन से जुड़े सभी हार्डवेयर और स्पेसिफिकेशन का टेस्ट किया जा सकता है। एनटूटू लगभग सभी स्मार्टफोन को CPU, GPU, MEM और UX के आधार पर टेस्ट करके अलग-अलग स्कोर देती है। बाद में इस स्कोर को जोड़कर फोन को रैंक दी जाती है। आईकू 3 5G को 610576 स्कोर और रियलमी X50 प्रो 5G को 600000 स्कोर मिला है। जो अब तक किसी भी एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन को मिलने वाला सबसे ज्यादा स्कोर भी है।

