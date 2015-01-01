पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक की शाखाओं पर भारी भीड़:24 घंटों में ग्राहकों ने निकाले 10 करोड़, शेयर की कीमत जीरो हो सकती है

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक से पैसे की यह निकासी भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) के आदेश के तुरंत बाद से शुरू हो गई थी। मंगलवार को ही आरबीआई ने मोरेटोरियम का आदेश जारी किया था। बैंक के एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर टी.एन मनोहरन ने यह जानकारी दी है
  • बुधवार को बैंक का शेयर 20 पर्सेंट गिर कर 12.40 रुपए हो गया। जून में यह शेयर 25 रुपए पर था
  • 94 साल पुराने दक्षिण भारत के लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक के कुल 4,100 कर्मचारी हैं और 563 शाखाएं हैं

संकट में फंसे लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक से पिछले 24 घंटों में इसके जमाकर्ताओं ने 10 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की रकम निकाल ली है। यह निकासी भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) के आदेश के तुरंत बाद से शुरू हो गई थी। बैंक के एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर टी.एन मनोहरन ने यह जानकारी दी है।

बैंक की शाखाओं पर भारी दबाव है

मनोहरन ने कहा कि बैंक की शाखाओं में भारी दबाव है और लोग पैसे निकाल रहे हैं। बैंक के ग्राहकों में अफवाह है इसलिए वे पैसे की निकासी कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि बैंक की शाखाओं से पैसे निकासी में और तेजी आ सकती है तथा दबाव बढ़ सकता है। इसे देखते हुए बैंक वरिष्ठ नागरिकों, महिलाओं, दिव्यांग आदि ग्राहकों के लिए अलग से स्पेशल काउंटर बनाने की सोच रहा है।

प्रति दिन की निकासी सीमा तय

बैंक ने आम ग्राहकों के लिए प्रति दिन 25 हजार की निकासी की सीमा तय की है। जबकि आपातकाल में 5 लाख रुपए निकाले जा सकते हैं। यह आपातकाल मेडिकल, शादी, शिक्षा और अन्य के लिए माना जाएगा। इसके लिए ग्राहकों को सबूत भी देना होगा। मनोहरन ने कहा कि RBI का मोरेटोरियम केवल 30 दिनों का है और हमें विश्वास है कि हम एक सही सोल्यूशन पर तब तक पहुंच जाएंगे। DBS इसके लिए प्रोसेस कर रहा है और 2,500 करोड़ रुपए की शुरुआती रकम का निवेश करेगा।

94 साल पुराना है बैंक

94 साल पुराने लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक के कुल 4,100 कर्मचारी हैं और 563 शाखाएं हैं। इसकी कुल जमा राशि 20 हजार करोड़ जबकि उधारी 17 हजार करोड़ रुपए है। बैंक को वित्त वर्ष 2021 की पहली तिमाही में 112 करोड़ का घाटा हुआ था। यह पिछले 15 महीनों से RBI के प्राम्प्ट करेक्टिव एक्शन (PCA) के दायरे में है। उधर जानकारों का मानना है कि बैंक का शेयर यहां से अब शून्य तक जा सकता है। इसका शेयर बुधवार को 20 पर्सेंट गिर कर 12.40 रुपए पर आ गया। जून में यह शेयर 25 रुपए पर था। तब से इसमें 50 पर्सेंट की गिरावट आ चुकी है।

मंगलवार को लगा था मोरेटोरियम

मंगलवार को ही आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक को RBI ने मोरेटोरियम में डाल दिया था। साथ ही अगले 6 महीनों तक कई तरह की पाबंदी लगा दी। RBI ने बैंक के बोर्ड को भी भंग कर दिया था। भारी संकट में लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक को बचाने के लिए रिजर्व बैंक ने मास्टर प्लान बनाया है। लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक की 560 शाखाओं के जरिए डीबीएस बैंक की पहुंच इसके होम, पर्सनल लोन और स्मॉल स्केल इंडस्ट्री लोन ग्राहकों तक हो जाएगी।

