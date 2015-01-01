पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • 11 Lakh Enterprises Registered In 4 Months Under New MSME Registration System

उद्यम रजिस्ट्रेशन:नई MSME रजिस्ट्रेशन सिस्टम के तहत 4 महीने में 11 लाख से ज्यादा उद्यम हुए रजिस्टर्ड

नई दिल्ली35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नई प्रक्रिया के तहत MSME मंत्रालय ने MSME/उद्यम रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए एक नया पोर्टल भी लांच किया है, इस पोर्टल को CBDT, GST और GeM नेटवर्क के साथ भी जोड़ दिया गया है
  • नई प्रणाली में MSME अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन ऑनलाइन करा सकते हैं
  • उद्यम रजिस्ट्रेशन के नाम वाली नई प्रक्रिया 1 जुलाई से लागू हुई थी

11 लाख से ज्यादा उद्यमों ने माइक्रो, स्मॉल एंड मीडियम एंटरप्राइजेज (MSME) के रजिस्ट्रेशन की नई प्रक्रिया के तहत अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है। नई प्रणाली में MSME ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन करा सकते हैं। उद्यम रजिस्ट्रेशन के नाम से जानी जाने वाली नई प्रक्रिया 1 जुलाई से लागू हुई थी।

इससे पहले कोरोनावायरस महामारी के बीच MSME के लिए राहत पैकेज की घोषणा करते हुए वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने मई में MSME की परिभाषा बदल दी थी। नई प्रक्रिया के तहत MSME मंत्रालय ने MSME/उद्यम रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए नया पोर्टल भी लांच किया है। इस पोर्टल को CBDT, GST और GeM नेटवर्क के साथ भी जोड़ दिया गया है।

पूरी तरह से पेपरलेस प्रक्रिया

नई प्रणाली में MSME के रजिस्ट्रेशन की प्रक्रिया पूरी तरह से पेपरलेस हो गई है। सरकार ने MSME डेवलपमेंट इंस्टीट्यूट्स, MSME टेक्नोलॉजी सेंटर्स, NSIC, KVIC और कॉयर बोर्ड जैसे अपने सभी फील्ड इस्टैबलिशमेंट्स को निर्देश दिया है कि वे उद्यमियों को उद्यम रजिस्ट्रेशन में पूरी मदद करें। इसी तरह से सभी जिलाधिकारियों और डिस्ट्रिक्ट इंडस्ट्रीज सेंटर्स को भी MSME के तेजी से रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए अनुरोध किया गया है।

6.31 लाख उद्यमियों ने सर्विस सेक्टर में रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है

MSME रजिस्ट्रेशन से जुड़ी शिकायतों का समाधान चैंपियंस प्लेटफॉर्म अपने सेंट्रल कंट्र्रोल रूम और देशभर में फैले 68 स्टेट कंट्रोल रूम्स के जरिये करता है। 31 अक्टूबर 2020 तक हुए रजिस्ट्रेशन में से 3.72 लाख उद्यमियों ने मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग कैटेगरी में और 6.31 लाख उद्यमियों ने सर्विस सेक्टर में रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है।

सभी रजिस्ट्रेशन में माइक्रो एंटरप्राइजेज का शेयर 93.17% है

इन रजिस्ट्रेशन में माइक्रो एंटरप्राइजेज का शेयर 93.17 फीसदी, स्मॉल एंटरप्राइजेज की हिस्सेदारी 5.62 फीसदी और मीडियम एंटरप्राइजेज की हिस्सेदारी 1.21 फीसदी है। इनमें से 7.98 उद्यमों के मालिक पुरुष और 1.73 लाख उद्यमों के मालिक महिला हैं। करीब 11,188 उद्यमों के मालिक दिव्यांगजन हैं।

रजिस्टर्ड यूनिट्स में कुल 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों को रोजगार मिला हुआ है

रजिस्टर्ड उद्यमों में टॉप 5 औद्योगिक सेक्टर्स हैं फूड प्रॉडक्ट्स, टेक्सटाइल, अपैरल, फैब्रिकेटेड मेटल प्रॉडक्ट्स और मशीनरी एवं इक्विपमेंट्स। इन रजिस्टर्ड यूनिट्स में कुल 1,01,03,512 लोगों को रोजगार मिला हुआ है। उद्यम रजिस्ट्रेशन वाले टॉप 5 राज्यों में महाराष्ट्र, तमिलनाडु, राजस्थान, उत्तर प्रदेश और गुजरात शामिल हैं।

31 मार्च तक रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने के लिए पैन और GST नंबर की जरूरत नहीं

नई प्रक्रिया के तहत 31 मार्च 2021 तक रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने के लिए पैन की जरूरत नहीं है। इसी तरह से इस दौरान GST नंबर के बिना भी रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया जा सकता है। MSME मंत्रालयस और अन्य सरकारी एजेंसियों के लाभ हासिल करने के लिए उद्यमों को नई प्रक्रिया के तहत रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना जरूरी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना के बीच अब कॉलेज खोलने की तैयारी; जानिए UGC की नई गाइडलाइन के बारे में सबकुछ - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें