ग्लोबल इंडेक्स में बदलाव:12 कंपनियां MSCI इंडिया इंडेक्स में शामिल होंगी, ट्रेंट के शेयरों में इंट्र्राडे में करीब 12% का उछाल

नई दिल्ली22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बोश और LIC हाउसिंग फाइनेंस इंडेक्स से बाहर हो जाएंगी
  • ACC, अडानी ग्रीन एनर्जी, अपोलो हॉस्पीटल्स, बालकृष्णा इंडस्ट्रीज, इपका लैबोरेट्रीज, कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक, लार्सेन एंड टुब्रो इंफोटेक, MRF, मुथूट फाइनेंस, PI इंडस्ट्रीज, ट्रेंट लिमिटेड और यस बैंक इंडेक्स में शामिल होंगे
  • MSCI ग्लोबल स्टैंडर्ड इंडिसेज के शेयरों में जो भी बदलाव होने हैं, वो 30 नवंबर 2020 को कारोबार की समाप्ति के बाद से प्रभावी होंगे

12 कंपनियां MSCI इंडिया इंडेक्स में शामिल होने जा रही हैं। MSCI ग्लोबल स्टैंडर्ड इंडेक्स में बदलाव की घोषणा के मुताबिक इंडेक्स में शामिल होने वाली कंपनियों में ट्रेंट और कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक भी शामिल हैं। इसके साथ ही बोश और LIC हाउसिंग फाइनेंस इंडेक्स से बाहर हो जाएंगी।

MSCI इंडिया इंडेक्स में शामिल होने कंपनियों में ACC, अडानी ग्रीन एनर्जी, अपोलो हॉस्पीटल्स, बालकृष्णा इंडस्ट्रीज, इपका लैबोरेट्रीज, कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक, लार्सेन एंड टुब्रो इंफोटेक, MRF, मुथूट फाइनेंस, PI इंडस्ट्रीज, ट्रेंट लिमिटेड और यस बैंक शामिल हैं। MSCI ग्लोबल स्टैंडर्ड इंडिसेज के शेयरों में जो भी बदलाव होने हैं वो 30 नवंबर 2020 को कारोबार की समाप्ति के बाद से प्रभावी होंगे। बोश और LIC हाउसिंग फाइनेंस लिस्ट से बाहर हो जाएंगी।

अपोलो हॉस्पीटल्स BSE पर 7.98% उछला

BSE पर ट्रेंट के शेयर इंट्राडे कारोबार में 11.67 फीसदी तक उछले, लेकिन 0.31 फीसदी मजबूती के साथ बंद हुए। अपोलो हॉस्पीटल्स एंटरप्राइज 7.98 फीसदी उछला। अडानी ग्रीन 5 फीसदी उछला। बालकृष्ण इंडस्ट्रीज 2.57 फीसदी उछला। यस बैंक 4.95 फीसदी उछला। IPCA लैबोरेट्रीज हालांकि 1.39 फीसदी गिरा। PI इंडस्ट्रीज 1.2 फीसदी उछला।

इंटरनेशनल फंड हाउसेज MSCI ग्लोबल स्टैंडर्ड इंडेक्स का बड़े पैमाने पर उपयोग करते हैं

कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक BSE पर 3.12 फीसदी उछला। लार्सेन टुब्रो इंफोटेक 1.5 फीसदी गिरा। मुथूट फाइनेंस 1.56 फीसदी गिरा। MRF 1.16 फीसदी गिरा। ACC 0.68 फीसदी उछला। इंटरनेशनल फंड हाउसेज MSCI ग्लोबल स्टैंडर्ड इंडेक्स का बड़े पैमाने पर उपयोग करते हैं। वे इसका उपयोग ग्लोबल इक्विटीज पोर्टफोलियो की बेंचमार्किंग के लिए करते हैं।

