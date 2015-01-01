पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • 12 Major States May Have To Cut Capital Expenditure By Rs 2 Point 5 To 2 Point 7 Lakh Crore Says ICRA

राज्यों की वित्तीय स्थिति:12 प्रमुख राज्यों को कैपिटल एक्सपेंडीचर में 2.5-2.7 लाख करोड़ रुपए की कटौती करनी पड़ सकती है : इक्रा

नई दिल्ली26 मिनट पहले
​​​​​​​इक्रा की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इस कारोबारी साल में इन 12 राज्यों का कुल कर्ज बढ़कर उनके GSDP के 28.9% तक पहुंच सकता है, जो 2018-19 में 21.9% और 2019-20 में 22.3% था
  • कोरोनावायरस महामारी के कारण रेवेन्यू में रह गई कमी की भरपाई करने के लिए इन राज्यों को खर्च में यह कटौती करनी पड़ सकती है
  • 12 प्रमुख राज्यों में महाराष्ट्र, पंजाब, गुजरात, आंध्र प्रदेश, हरियाणा, कर्नाटक, केरल, राजस्थान, तमिलनाडु, तेलंगाना, उत्तर प्रदेश और पश्चिम बंगाल शामिल हैं

महाराष्ट्र, पंजाब और गुजरात जैसे देश के 12 प्रमुख राज्यों को इस कारोबारी साल में अपने बजटेड कैपिटल एक्सपेंडीचर में कुल 2.5-2.7 लाख करोड़ रुपए की कटौती करनी पड़ सकती है। रेटिंग एजेंसी इक्रा ने अपनी एक रिपोर्ट में कहा कि कोरोनावायरस महामारी के कारण रेवेन्यू में रह गई कमी की भरपाई करने के लिए इन राज्यों को खर्च में यह कटौती करनी पड़ सकती है। ऐसे अन्य प्रमुख राज्यों में आंध्र प्रदेश, हरियाणा, कर्नाटक, केरल, राजस्थान, तमिलनाडु, तेलंगाना, उत्तर प्रदेश और पश्चिम बंगाल शामिल हैं।

इन 12 राज्यों के कुल कर्ज में भी भारी बढ़ोतरी होने का अनुमान है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इस कारोबारी साल में इन राज्यों का कुल कर्ज बढ़कर ग्रॉस स्टेट डोमेस्टिक प्रॉडक्ट (GSDP) के 28.9 फीसदी तक पहुंच सकता है। इन राज्यों का कर्ज 2018-19 में इनके कुल GSDP का 21.9 फीसदी था। 2019-20 में यह कुल GSDP के अनुमानित 22.3 फीसदी के बराबर था।

महामारी के कारण राज्य सरकारों के रेवेन्यू को बड़ा झटका लगा

इक्रा के ग्रुप हेड (कॉरपोरेट सेक्टर रेटिंग्स) जयंत रॉय ने कहा कि महामारी के कारण इस कारोबारी साल में राज्य सरकारों के रेवेन्यू को बड़ा झटका लगा है। GST मुआवजे में रह गई कमी को तो अतिरिक्त कर्ज लेकर पूरा करने का प्रस्ताव है, लेकिन केंद्र सरकार के टैक्स डिवॉल्यूशन में संभावित भारी कमी के कारण इस कारोबारी साल में विकास तेजी करने के लिए कैपिटल एक्सपेंडीचर करने की राज्य सरकारों की क्षमता बुरी तरह से घट जाएगी।

12 राज्यों का रेवेन्यू डिफिसिट 82,200 करोड़ के बजट अनुमान से बढ़कर 5.8 लाख करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच सकता है

रॉय ने कहा कि ये राज्य रेवेन्यू खर्च में ज्यादा कटौती नहीं कर सकते हैं, इसलिए एजेंसी का अनुमान है कि इन 12 राज्यों के रेवेन्यू डिफिसिट में इस कारोबारी साल में भारी बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है। यह रेवेन्यू डिफिसिट बढ़कर 5.8 लाख करोड़ रुपए या अनुमानित GSDP के 3.9 फीसदी पर पहुंच सकता है। जबकि इन राज्यों ने इस कारोबारी साल में कुल 82,200 करोड़ रुपए के बजटीय रेवेन्यू डिफिसिट का अनुमान रखा है।

कैपिटल एक्सपेंडीचर में भारी कटौती के अलावा राज्यों के पास कोई और विकल्प नहीं

रॉय न कहा कि इन राज्यों की कर्ज सीमा में जो बढ़ोतरी की गई है, उसका अधिकांश हिस्सा उनके रेवेन्यू डिफिसिट को फंड करने में खप जाएगा। इसके कारण अपने कैपिटल एक्सपेंडीचर में भारी कटौती करने के अलावा इन राज्यों के पास कोई और विकल्प नहीं रहेगा। इसके कारण इन राज्यों में शुरुआती रिकवरी पर उलटा असर पड़ेगा और आखिरकार निकट अवधि में रेवेन्यू में तेजी की संभावना पर भी उलटा असर पड़ेगा।

रेवेन्यू 19.3% घट सकता है, जबकि 14.3% ग्रोथ का था बजट अनुमान

एजेंसी का अनुमान है कि GST वसूली, सेल्स टैक्स/वैट और सेंट्रल टैक्स डिवॉल्यूशन में भारी कमी के कारण इन 12 राज्यों का रेवेन्यू कलेक्शन इस कारोबारी साल में 19.3 फीसदी घट सकता है। जबकि इन राज्यों ने कुल 14.3 फीसदी रेवेन्यू ग्रोथ का बजटीय अनुमान रखा था। साथ ही इन राज्यों का कुल रेवेन्यू एक्सपेंडीचर ग्रोथ महज 2.8 फीसदी पर सिमट सकता है, जबकि इसके लिए बजटीय अनुमान 10.5 फीसदी का था। एजेंसी ने कहा कि राज्यों के फिस्कल डिफिसिट की फंडिंग के लिए केंद्र सरकार से मिलने वाला लोन एक बड़ा स्रोत साबित हो सकता है, क्योंकि GST मुआवजे में कमी के बदले में केंद्र सरकार ने सभी 28 राज्यों को 1.1 लाख करोड़ रुपए का लोन देने का फैसला किया है।

