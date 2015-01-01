पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:घरेलू सोलर मैन्युफैक्चरिंग में 22 हजार करोड़ रुपए का निवेश करना चाहती हैं 15 कंपनियां, इसमें कई विदेशी कंपनी

नई दिल्ली21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह कंपनियां 10 गीगावाट वेफर और 20 गीगावाट के सोलर सेल्स और मॉडयूल्स बनाना चाहती हैं।
  • मैन्युफैक्चरिंग फैसिलिटी स्थापिक करने के लिए सरकार से संपर्क किया
  • सोलर कंपोनेंट मार्केट में चीन से निर्भरता खत्म करना चाहती है सरकार

केंद्र सरकार के घरेलू मैन्युफैक्चरिंग को बढ़ावा देने के अभियान में देसी-विदेशी कंपनियां बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा ले रही हैं। करीब 15 देसी-विदेशी कंपनियां सोलर उपकरण मैन्युफैक्चरिंग में 3 बिलियन डॉलर करीब 22 हजार करोड़ रुपए के निवेश पर विचार कर रही हैं। इसमें अमेरिका की सिलिकॉन वेफर मेकर 1366 टैक्नोलॉजीज और फर्स्ट सोलर जैसी दिग्गज कंपनियां भी शामिल हैं।

कंपनियों ने सरकार से किया संपर्क

इस मामले से वाकिफ एक अधिकारी के हवाले से मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में कहा गया है कि इन कंपनियों ने 10 गीगावाट वेफर और 20 गीगावाट के सोलर सेल्स और मॉडयूल्स बनाने के लिए सरकार से संपर्क किया है। सरकार से संपर्क साधने वालों में एस्मे सोलर, विक्रम सोलर, रिन्यू पावर और अडानी सोलर जैसी नामी कंपनियां भी शामिल हैं।

PLI स्कीम में शामिल किया सोलर पावर सेक्टर

देश में मैन्युफैक्चरिंग को बढ़ावा देने के लिए सरकार ने 10 प्रमुख सेक्टरों के लिए प्रोडक्शन-लिंक्ड इन्सेंटिव (PLI) स्कीम की घोषणा की है। इस स्कीम में सोलर पावर सेक्टर को भी शामिल किया गया है। इस स्कीम के तहत निवेश करने वालों को सरकार कुल 1.97 लाख करोड़ रुपए के लाभ देगी। इसके अलावा सरकार 1 अप्रैल 2022 से सोलर मॉडयूल्स पर 40% और सोलर सेल के आयात पर 25% इंपोर्ट ड्यूटी लगाने की योजना बना रही है।

तीन बड़ी मैन्युफैक्चरिंग जोन बनाना चाहती है सरकार

PLI स्कीम के तहत सरकार की योजना कॉस्टल राज्यों में तीन बड़ी मैन्युफैक्चरिंग जोन बनाने की है। इसमें पहाड़ी राज्यों के लिए अलग जोन बनाई जाएगी जबकि जमीन से घिरे राज्यों के लिए अलग जोन बनाई जाएगी। देश में इस समय 2 गीगावाट सोलर सेल्स और 10 गीगावाट मॉड्यूल्स मैन्युफैक्चरिंग की क्षमता है।

अभी चीन की बादशाहत

सोलर कंपोनेंट मार्केट में अभी चीन का बादशाहत है। आत्मनिर्भर भारत अभियान के तहत सरकार आयात पर निर्भरता को घटाना चाहती है। सरकार देश में ग्रीन एनर्जी पर फोकस कर रही है। इसी को देखते हुए सरकार ने सोलर कंपोनेंट मैन्युफैक्चरिंग को PLI स्कीम में शामिल किया है।

