पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • 1.5 Million Phones Sold Every Minute During Festive Sale; E commerce Companies Sold Goods Worth 29 Thousand Crores In Seven Days

खूब हुई खरीदारी:फेस्टिव सेल के दौरान ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियों ने बेचा 29 हजार करोड़ रुपए का सामान; हर मिनट बिके 1.5 करोड़ रुपए के फोन

नई दिल्ली37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फेस्टिव सेल में फ्लिपकार्ट और अमेजन की कुल भागीदारी 90 प्रतिशत रही और इसमें फ्लिपकार्ट ने बाजी मारी है
  • इस साल त्योहारी सेल के दौरान खरीदारी करने वाले ग्राहकों की संख्या 5.2 करोड़ तक पहुंच गई

ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियों ने 15 से 21 अक्टूबर के बीच अपनी त्योहारी सेल के पहले हफ्ते में 4.1 अरब डॉलर यानी करीब 29,000 करोड़ रुपए का सामान बेचा है। यह पिछले साल के मुकाबले 55 प्रतिशत अधिक है। पिछले साल कंपनियों ने अपनी त्योहारी सेल के दौरान पहले हफ्ते में 2.7 अरब डॉलर का सामान बेचा था।

वहीं, रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक कंपनियों की कुल त्योहारी बिक्री में स्मार्टफोन की हिस्सेदारी सबसे अधिक यानी 47 प्रतिशत रही। इसकी वजह ज्यादा से ज्यादा नए मॉडलों या सस्ते स्मार्टफोन को बाजार में उतारना रहा। फ्लिपकार्ट, अमेजन, स्नैपडील इत्यादि समेत विभिन्न ई-वाणिज्य मंचों पर सेल के पहले हफ्ते में हर मिनट करीब 1.5 करोड़ रुपए मूल्य के स्मार्टफोन की बिक्री हई।

रेडसीर कंसल्टिंग के निदेशक मृगांक गुटगुटिया ने कहा कि कई पहलुओं में यह वास्तव में भारतीय ई-कामर्स के लिए फेस्टिवल ऑफ फर्स्ट है जो इसके भविष्य के लिए एक मजबूत आधार तैयार करेगा। उधर, रेडसीर ने इस साल त्योहार से पहले वाली सेल में ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियों के चार अरब डॉलर का सामान बेचने का अनुमान जताया था।

रेडसीर ने कहा कि त्योहारी बिक्री में फ्लिपकार्ट और अमेजन की कुल भागीदारी 90 प्रतिशत रही और इसमें वॉलमार्ट समूह की फ्लिपकार्ट ने बाजी मारी। दोनों की कुल बिक्री में से 68 प्रतिशत हिस्सेदारी फ्लिपकार्ट के पास रही। मृगांक गुटगुटिया ने कहा कि ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियों ने हमारे कुछ हफ्ते पहले के अनुमान से अधिक बिक्री की। यह देश में ग्राहकों की खरीद धारणा में फिर से सुधार को दिखाता है।

सेक्टर के आधार पर दूसरे दर्जे के शहरों की हिस्सेदारी सेल के दौरान अधिक रही और उम्मीद से ज्यादा ग्राहक इन शहरों से मिले। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इस साल त्योहारी सेल के दौरान खरीदारी करने वाले ग्राहकों की संख्या 5.2 करोड़ तक पहुंच गई। यह पिछले साल की 2.8 करोड़ के मुकाबले 85 प्रतिशत अधिक है। इसमें से करीब 55 प्रतिशत ग्राहक आसनसोल, लुधियाना, धनबाद, राजकोट, जैसे दूसरे दर्जे के शहरों से मिले।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस MLA के भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, फोन पर कहा था- धर्म बदल ले, शादी कर लेंगे - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें