  • 15th Finance Commission Report Finalises, Will Be Submitted To The President On 9 November

आधिकारिक घोषणा:15वें वित्त आयोग ने तैयार की रिपोर्ट, 9 नवंबर को राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद को सौंपी जाएगी

नई दिल्ली12 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
शुक्रवार को नई दिल्ली में रिपोर्ट तैयार होने की जानकारी देते 15वें वित्त आयोग के अध्यक्ष एनके सिंह (मध्य)।
  • वित्त वर्ष 2021-22 से लेकर 2025-26 तक के लिए दिए सुझाव
  • संसद में पेश किए जाने के बाद रिपोर्ट पर अमल होगा

15वें वित्त आयोग ने वित्त वर्ष 2021-22 से लेकर 2025-26 तक की रिपोर्ट तैयार कर ली है। 9 नवंबर को यह रिपोर्ट राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद को सौंपी जाएगी। शुक्रवार को एक बयान जारी कर आयोग ने कहा कि रिपोर्ट पूरी तरह से तैयार है।

राष्ट्रपति ने दिया समय

बयान के मुताबिक, इस रिपोर्ट को सौंपने के लिए आयोग ने राष्ट्रपति भवन से समय मांगा था। राष्ट्रपति भवन ने 9 नवंबर का समय दिया है। इसी दिन यह रिपोर्ट राष्ट्रपति को सौंपी जाएगी। इसके अलावा अगले महीने इसकी एक कॉपी प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को भी दी जाएगी।

संसद में रखी जाएगी रिपोर्ट

15वें वित्त आयोग ने पांच वित्तीय वर्षों के लिए इस रिपोर्ट में सुझाव दिए हैं। इस रिपोर्ट को वित्त मंत्री की ओर से संसद में पेश किया जाएगा। इसके बाद सरकार रिपोर्ट में दिए गए सुझावों को अमल में लाएगी। इस रिपोर्ट को केंद्र और राज्य सरकारों के अलावा विभिन्न स्थानीय सरकारों, पूर्व वित्त आयोगों के चेयरमैन, आयोग की एडवाइजरी काउंसिल और इस क्षेत्र के विशेषज्ञों से विचार विमर्श के बाद तैयार किया है।

एनके सिंह की अध्यक्षता में तैयार हुई है रिपोर्ट

15वें वित्त आयोग ने यह रिपोर्ट एनके सिंह की अध्यक्षता में तैयार की है। इस रिपोर्ट पर आयोग के अध्यक्ष एनके सिंह के अलावा सदस्य अजय नारायन झा, अनूप सिंह, अशोक लाहिड़ी और रमेश चंद के हस्ताक्षर हैं।

