174.80 लाख करोड़ हुआ लिस्टेड कंपनियों का एम कैप:इस महीने मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन में 16.89 लाख करोड़ रुपए की हुई बढ़त

मुंबई36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 30 अक्टूबर को एम कैप 157.92 लाख करोड़ रुपए था। इस महीने दिग्गज शेयरों के अलावा मिडकैप और स्मालकैप में भी अच्छी तेजी रही
  • बजाज फाइनेंस का शेयर 44%, कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक का शेयर 39%, इंडसइंड बैंक का 39%, टाटा स्टील का 29%, टाटा मोटर्स का 27% बढ़ा है

शेयर बाजार जहां रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर कारोबार कर रहा है, वहीं नवंबर महीने में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन (M-Cap) भी रिकॉर्ड बढ़ गया है। मंगलवार को मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन 174.80 लाख करोड़ से ऊपर चला गया। इस वजह से इस महीने में मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन में 16.89 लाख करोड़ रुपए की बढ़त आई है।

30 अक्टूबर को यह 157.92 लाख करोड़ रुपए था। इस दौरान दिग्गज शेयरों के अलावा मिडकैप और स्मालकैप में भी अच्छी तेजी रही।

मंगलवार को पहली बार निफ्टी 13 हजार के पार

मंगलवार को नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (NSE) का निफ्टी पहली बार 13 हजार के पार बंद हुआ तो बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (BSE) का सूचकांक 44 हजार 523 अंक पर बन्द हुआ। सेंसेक्स पहली बार इस स्तर तक पहुंचा है। नवंबर महीने में अब तक के 17 कारोबारी दिनों पर ज्यादातर दिनों बाजार में तेजी रही है। सेंसेक्स व निफ्टी दिन प्रति दिन नए रिकॉर्ड बना रहे हैं। नवंबर में निवेशकों ने बाजार से करीब 16.89 लाख करोड़ की कमाई कर ली है। बाजार की तेजी में दिग्गज शेयरों के साथ छोटे और मझोले शेयरों का भी योगदान रहा है।

इस महीने में इन शेयरों ने निवेशकों को मालामाल कर दिया है
इस महीने में इन शेयरों ने निवेशकों को मालामाल कर दिया है

सेंसेक्स 12 पर्सेंट मजबूत हुआ

इस महीने में सेंसेक्स अब तक करीब 12%मजबूत हुआ है। निफ्टी भी 10% से ज्यादा बढ़ा है। 30 अक्टूबर को सेंसेक्स 39 हजार 614 के स्तर पर था, जो आज बढ़कर 44,500 के स्तर तक पहुंच गया। BSE का मिडकैप इंडेक्स इस दौरान करीब 13% मजबूत हुआ है और रिकॉर्ड हाई पर पहुंच गया। 30 अक्टूबर को BSE मिडकैप 14904 के स्तर पर था, जो आज 16,773 के रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर पहुंच गया। इसी तरह से BSE का स्मालकैप इंडेक्स भी इस दौरान 12% चढ़कर 16 हजार 559 के स्तर पर पहुंच गया।

17 कारोबारी दिनों में बढ़ा मार्केट कैप

30 अक्टूबर को BSE लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 157.92 लाख करोड़ था। यह 24 नवंबर के कारोबार में 174.81 लाख करोड़ से भी ज्यादा हो गया। यानी 17 ट्रेडिंग डे के दौरान निवेशकों की दौलत में 16.89 लाख करोड़ का इजाफा हुआ। इस दौरान जिन शेयरों में सबसे ज्यादा तेजी रही है उसमें बजाज फिनसर्व का शेयर 51% बढ़ा है। बजाज फाइनेंस का शेयर 44%, कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक का शेयर 39%, इंडसइंड बैंक का 39%, टाटा स्टील का 29%, टाटा मोटर्स का 27% बढ़ा है।

टाटा स्टील के शेयर ने 29% का फायदा दिया है। टाटा मोटर्स ने 27% का फायदा दिया है।

मिड कैप शेयरों का भी जलवा

इसी तरह मिड कैप और छोटे शेयरों ने भी इनसे ज्यादा रिटर्न दिया है। जेएंडके बैंक के शेयर ने 75% का फायदा दिया तो अडाणी गैस ने 74% का फायदा दिया है। अडाणी ग्रीन के शेयर ने 68% का रिटर्न दिया है। गायत्री प्रोजेक्ट ने 65% तो अपोलो पाइप्स के शेयर ने 59% का रिटर्न दिया है। थॉमस कुक के शेयर ने 51%, अडाणी ट्रांसमिशन के शेयर ने 30% का फायदा इसी अवधि में दिया है। इस समय ढेर सारे शेयर अपने टॉप पर पहुंच गए हैं।

