पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रेवेन्यू के मोर्चे पर एक और झटका:डायरेक्ट टैक्स कलेशन में आई 17.6% की कमी, 4.95 लाख करोड़ रुपए मिले

मुंबई15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना वायरस महामारी के कारण लगे लॉकडाउन से सरकार को बड़े पैमाने पर रेवेन्यू का घाटा हुआ है
  • सरकार को पिछले साल इसी अवधि में 6 लाख करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की रकम मिली थी
  • पर्सनल इनकम टैक्स से 2.57 लाख करोड़ जबकि 2.26 लाख करोड़ रुपए कॉर्पोरेट टैक्स के रूप में मिले हैं

सरकार के रेवेन्यू में डायरेक्ट टैक्स कलेक्शन के मोर्चे पर जबरदस्त झटका लगा है। खबर है कि चालू वित्त वर्ष के 15 दिसंबर तक मिले इस कलेक्शन में 17.6% की कमी आई है। सरकार को अभी तक 4.95 लाख करो़ड़ रुपए इसके जरिए मिले हैं। जबकि पिछले साल इसी अवधि में सरकार को 6 लाख करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की रकम मिली थी।

पर्सनल इनकम टैक्स के रूप में 2.57 लाख करोड़

जानकारी के मुताबिक, इस चालू वित्त वर्ष में सरकार को पर्सनल इनकम टैक्स के रूप में 2.57 लाख करोड़ रुपए मिले हैं। जबकि 2.26 लाख करोड़ रुपए कॉर्पोरेट टैक्स के रूप में मिले हैं। डायरेक्ट टैक्स में इन्हीं दो मोर्चों पर ज्यादा टैक्स सरकार को मिलता है। हालांकि इसमें एडवांस टैक्स भी शामिल है।डायरेक्ट टैक्स कलेक्शन का सरकारी आंकड़ा आना अभी बाकी है पर शुरुआती अनुमान कुछ इसी तरह के हैं।

बैंकों से कलेक्शन का आंकड़ा आना बाकी

दरअसल अभी तक बैंकों से टैक्स कलेक्शन का पूरा आंकड़ा नहीं आया है। जब बैंकों से कलेक्शन का आंकड़ा आएगा तब इसकी सही जानकारी मिल पाएगी। बता दें कि हर तिमाही के अंतिम महीने की 15 तारीख को एडवांस टैक्स भरा जाता है। इस बार यह टैक्स तीसरी तिमाही के लिए 15 दिसंबर को भरा गया है।

टैक्स कलेक्शन में कमी

कोरोना वायरस महामारी की अनिश्चितता के माहौल के कारण टैक्स कलेक्शन में कमी आई है और अर्थव्यस्था में रिकवरी का रास्ता अभी भी स्पष्ट नहीं है। महामारी को देखते हुए केंद्र सरकार ने पुरानी कंपनियों के लिए कॉर्पोरेट टैक्स को घटाकर 25% और नई कंपनियों के लिए घटाकर 15% कर दिया है। अक्टूबर में सरकार द्वारा जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, इस वित्त वर्ष की पहली छमाही में देश का राजकोषीय घाटा (fiscal deficit) बढ़कर 9.14 लाख करोड़ रुपए तक पहुंच गया है, जो कि बजट अनुमान का 114.8% है।

फिस्कल डेफिसिट भी बढ़ा

फिस्कल डेफिसिट बढ़ने का मुख्य कारण सरकार के राजस्व में कमी आना है। कोरोना वायरस महामारी के कारण लगे लॉकडाउन से सरकार को बड़े पैमाने पर रेवेन्यू का घाटा हुआ है। बता दें कि पहली तिमाही में सकल घरेलू उत्पाद यानी GDP में 23.9% की गिरावट आई थी जबकि दूसरी तिमाही में 7.5% की गिरावट आई थी। हालांकि दूसरी तिमाही से स्थितियों मे सुधार आया है। क्योंकि अक्टूबर और नवंबर में GST का कलेक्शन एक साल पहले के स्तर पर पहुंच गया है।

कंपनियों का कारोबार ठीक चल रहा है जिससे जीएसटी का पेमेंट हो रहा है। अक्टूबर और नवंबर में जीएसटी का कलेक्शन 1 लाख करोड़ रुपए से ऊपर रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसेंसेक्स 46,666 और निफ्टी 13,682 के रिकॉर्ड हाई पर बंद, BSE का मार्केट कैप भी पहली बार 185 लाख करोड़ के पार - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें