दुनिया में डंका:टॉप लीडरशिप पोजिशन में भारतीय मूल के 200 लीडर्स, 15 मुल्कों में पहुंचे हैं सत्ता के शिखर तक

वाशिंगटनएक घंटा पहले
  • भारतीय मूल के 60 से ज्यादा लीडर्स कैबिनेट पोजिशन संभाल रहे हैं
  • दुनियाभर में 3.2 करोड़ से ज्यादा PIO यानी भारतीय मूल के लोग हैं

भारतीय मूल के 200 से ज्यादा लोग अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन सहित दुनिया के 15 मुल्कों में लीडरशिप पोजिशन में हैं। भारतीय समुदाय के बीच काम कर रहे एक अमेरिकी संगठन ने इन दिग्गज भारतीय हस्तियों की सूची बनाई है। 2021 इंडायस्पोरा लीडर्स लिस्ट कई सरकारी वेबसाइट और सार्वजनिक मंच पर मौजूद जानकारी के आधार पर तैयार की गई है। इसमें अलग-अलग सेक्टर के भारतीय मूल के कम्युनिटी लीडर्स की उपलब्धियों का जिक्र किया गया है।

अमेरिका की पहली महिला उपराष्ट्रपति भारतीय मूल की

लिस्ट के मुताबिक, भारतीय मूल के 200 लीडर्स दुनिया के 15 मुल्कों में सत्ता के शिखर तक पहुंचे हैं और उनमें से 60 से ज्यादा लीडर्स कैबिनेट पोजिशन संभाल रहे हैं। सिलिकॉन वैली के ऑन्त्रप्रेन्योर और इनवेस्टर एम आर रंगास्वामी कमला हैरिस का जिक्र करते हुए कहते हैं, ‘यह बड़े गर्व की बात है कि अमेरिका की पहली महिला उपराष्ट्रपति भारतीय मूल की हैं। प्रेसिडेंट डे हमारे लिए भारतीय मूल के नेताओं के योगदान के बारे में लोगों को बताने का अहम मौका है।’

ऑस्ट्रेलिया, कनाडा, सिंगापुर, अफ्रीका में अहम ओहदे पर हैं

इंडायस्पोरा वाली लिस्ट में कई राजनयिक, कानून निर्माता, सेंट्रल बैंक के हेड सीनियर सिविल सर्वेंट हैं। उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया, कनाडा, सिंगापुर, साउथ अफ्रीका और संयुक्त अरब अमीरात जैसे देशों में अपने लिए अहम मुकाम बनाया है। US हाउस फॉरेन अफेयर्स सब कमिटी के चेयरमैन सांसद एमी बेरा कहते हैं, ‘2021 इंडायस्पोरा गवर्नमेंट लीडर्स लिस्ट में शामिल होना मेरे लिए गर्व की बात है। मैं अमेरिका में सबसे लंबे समय तक सांसद रहने वाला भारतीय अमेरिकी हूँ। मुझे उस भारतीय अमेरिकी समुदाय का नेता होने पर गर्व है जो अमेरिकी जीवन और समाज का अभिन्न अंग हो गया है।’

'भारतीय मूल के नेताओं का देश की तरक्की में अहम योगदान'

फिजी की शिक्षा, धरोहर और कला मंत्री रोजी अकबर कहती हैं, ‘भारतीय मूल के नेता जिन देशों का प्रतिनिधित्व करते हैं उनकी तरक्की में उन्होंने अहम योगदान दिया है, यह बात काफी प्रेरणादायक है। समाज के बड़े तबके के लिए सामाजिक न्याय को बढ़ावा देने और आर्थिक तरक्की की राह बनाने वाली सरकारी नीति का अहम योगदान होता है।‘

लिस्ट में शामिल गवर्नमेंट लीडर्स 58.7 करोड़ लोगों का प्रतिनिधित्व करते हैं

विदेश मामलों के मंत्रालय के मुताबिक दुनियाभर में 3.2 करोड़ से ज्यादा भारतीय मूल (PIO) के लोग हैं और इस हिसाब से विदेश में भारतीयों का समुदाय सबसे बड़ा है। इंडायस्पोरा की तरफ से जारी बयान के मुताबिक लिस्ट में शामिल गवर्नमेंट लीडर्स 58.7 करोड़ लोगों का प्रतिनिधित्व करते हैं।

लिस्ट में भारत से गए लोगों के अलावा वहां जन्मे प्रोफेशनल्स भी शामिल

इंडायस्पोरा की लिस्ट में शामिल दिग्गजों में सिंगापुर, साउथ अफ्रीका, ब्रिटेन, कनाडा और अमेरिका जैसे देशों में भारत से गए लोगों के अलावा वहां जन्मे प्रोफेशनल्स भी शामिल हैं। भारत से शुरुआत में विदेश गए लोगों में ज्यादातर रोजी-रोटी की तलाश में निकले थे, जबकि बाद की पीढ़ी के लोग पढ़ाई लिखाई के लिए वहां गए थे।

2021 इंडयास्पोरा लीडर्स लिस्ट में अमेरिका, कनाडा, त्रिनिदाद एंड टोबैगो, गयाना, सुरीनाम, आयरलैंड, ब्रिटेन, पुर्तगाल, साउथ अफ्रीका, मॉरीशस, मलेशिया, सिंगापुर, फिजी, ऑस्ट्रेलिया और न्यूजीलैंड के भारतीय मूल के लीडर्स का नाम है।

अमेरिकी टॉप लीडरशिप लिस्ट में कमला हैरिस के अलावा नीरा टंडन

भारतीय मूल की अमेरिकी टॉप लीडरशिप लिस्ट में कमला हैरिस के अलावा नीरा टंडन का नाम है, जो व्‍हाइट हाउस कार्यालय में प्रबंधन एवं बजट निदेशक हैं। लिस्ट में एमी बेरा (कैलिफोर्निया), प्रमिला जयपाल (वाशिंगटन), आर ओ खन्ना (कैलिफोर्निया), राजा कृष्णमूर्ति (इलिनोय) जैसे सांसदों का भी नाम है।

