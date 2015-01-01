पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जारी रहेगा FII इनफ्लो:शेयर बाजार के लिए उथलपुथल से भरा रह सकता है 2021

11 मिनट पहले
  • कोटक सिक्योरिटीज ने नए साल में निफ्टी के लिए 13,500 का टारगेट फिक्स किया है
  • निफ्टी कंपनियों का EPS यानी प्रति शेयर मुनाफा 593 रुपये रहने का अनुमान दिया है

साल 2021 घरेलू शेयर बाजार के लिए उथलपुथल से भरा रह सकता है लेकिन इसको ग्लोबल लिक्विडिटी और फॉरेन इंस्टीट्यूशनल इनवेस्टर्स (FII) के निवेश से सपोर्ट मिलता रहेगा। कोटक सिक्योरिटीज ने नए साल में निफ्टी के लिए 13,500 का टारगेट फिक्स किया है और इसमें शामिल कंपनियों का EPS यानी प्रति शेयर मुनाफा 593 रुपये रहने का अनुमान दिया है।

अमेरिकी FPI इनफ्लो डबल डिजिट में बना रह सकता है

FPI इस कैलेंडर ईयर में अब तक इंडियन इक्विटी मार्केट में 19 अरब डॉलर का निवेश कर चुके हैं। रिटेल इनवेस्टर्स ने भी शेयर बाजार में जमकर पैसा लगाया है, जिसके चलते निफ्टी ने अप्रैल के बाद से स्ट्रॉन्ग रिटर्न दिया है। नए साल में यूरोपियन सेंट्रल बैंक और बैंक ऑफ जापान की तरफ से बॉन्ड की अतिरिक्त खरीदारी से अमेरिकी FPI इनफ्लो भी डबल डिजिट में बना रह सकता है जिसके इस साल 20 अरब डॉलर रहने का अनुमान है।

FY22 में 29 पर्सेंट रह सकता है निफ्टी कंपनियों का प्रॉफिट

निफ्टी-50 में शामिल कंपनियों का प्रॉफिट मौजूदा फिस्कल ईयर में 8 पर्सेंट, अगले फिस्कल ईयर में 29 पर्सेंट और फिस्कल ईयर 2023 में 19 पर्सेंट बढ़ सकता है। घरेलू और विदेशी बाजारों पर कोविड-19 के नेगेटिव असर के चलते इस साल के अनुमान ज्यादा प्रासंगिक नहीं हैं लेकिन नए फाइनेंशियल ईयर में बेस ईयर इफेक्ट के चलते ज्यादातर सेक्टर के वॉल्यूम और प्रॉफिटेबिलिटी में तेज उछाल आ सकती है। सेल्स और प्रॉफिट ग्रोथ के मोर्चे पर ऑटोमोबाइल, बैंक, मेटल और टेलीकॉम सेक्टर की कंपनियां आगे रह सकती हैं।

मिड के बजाय लार्ज कैप कंपनियों के शेयरों पर दाव बेहतर

कोटक सिक्योरिटीज के मुताबिक, निवेशकों को मिड कैप शेयरों के बजाय लार्ज कैप कंपनियों के शेयरों पर दाव लगाना चाहिए। उसका कहना है कि कैलेंडर ईयर 2021 में डिफेंसिव सेक्टर के मुकाबले साइकलिकल सेक्टर की कंपनियों के शेयरों का परफॉर्मेंस मजबूत रह सकता है। ब्रोकरेज फर्म ने बैंकिंग, कैपिटल गुड्स, ऑयल एंड गैस, सीमेंट, पावर और मेटल एंड माइनिंग सेक्टर कंपनियों को निवेश के लिहाज से फेवरेट बताया है। हालांकि उसका यह भी मानना है कि डिफेंसिव सेक्टर में कुछ एफएमसीजी कंपनियों में निवेश किया जा सकता है।

