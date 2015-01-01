पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • 29 Projects Approved In Food Processing Sector, To Generate Employment For 15,000 People

निवेश भी बढ़ेगा:फूड प्रोसेसिंग सेक्टर में सरकार ने 29 प्रोजेक्ट को मंजूरी दी, इससे 15 हजार लोगों को रोजगार मिलेगा

नई दिल्ली35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फूड प्रोसेसिंग मंत्रालय का कहना है कि इन प्रोजेक्ट्स से करीब 2 लाख किसानों को लाभ मिलेगा।
  • सभी प्रोजेक्ट्स में करीब 500 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश होगा
  • प्रोजेक्ट्स में सरकार 204 करोड़ रुपए की ग्रांट देगी

केंद्र सरकार ने फूड प्रोसेसिंग सेक्टर में 29 प्रोजेक्ट्स को मंजूरी दी है। फूड प्रोसेसिंग मंत्रालय ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी। मंत्रालय ने बताया कि इन प्रोजेक्ट्स में 500 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का निवेश होगा। इससे 15 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों के लिए रोजगार के अवसर पैदा होंगे। इन प्रोजेक्ट्स के लिए सरकार 204 करोड़ रुपए की ग्रांट देगी।

IMAC ने दी 21 प्रोजेक्ट्स को मंजूरी

एक अधिकारी के मुताबिक, फूड प्रोसेसिंग मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर की अध्यक्षता वाली अंतर मंत्रालयी अप्रूवल कमेटी (IMAC) ने 21 प्रोजेक्ट्स को मंजूरी दी है। इन प्रोजेक्ट्स में 443 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश होगा। इसमें सरकार इंटीग्रेटेड कोल्ड चेन एंड वैल्यू एडिशन स्कीम के तहत 189 करोड़ रुपए की ग्रांट देगी। वहीं, 62 करोड़ रुपए के निवेश वाले 8 अन्य प्रोजेक्ट्स को दूसरी बैठक में मंजूरी दी गई। इसमें सरकार 15 करोड़ रुपए की ग्रांट देगी।

किसानों-उपभोक्ताओं को मिलेगा लाभ

फूड प्रोसेसिंग मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने कहा कि इन प्रोजेक्ट्स से किसानों और उपभोक्ताओं को लाभ मिलेगा। उन्होंने अधिकारियों से अप्रूव्ड प्रोजेक्ट्स को तेजी से पूरा करने को कहा है। मंत्रालय के बयान में कहा गया है कि इन प्रोजेक्ट्स से करीब 15 हजार लोगों के लिए रोजगार पैदा होगा और करीब 2 लाख किसानों को लाभ मिलेगा। बयान के मुताबिक, यह प्रोजेक्ट 10 राज्यों के हैं जिसमें आंध्र प्रदेश, गुजरात, हिमाचल प्रदेश, जेएंडके, केरल, नगालैंड, पंजाब, तेलंगाना, उत्तराखंड और उत्तर प्रदेश शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्वालियर समेत प्रदेश के बाकी हिस्सों में भाजपा को बढ़त, सिर्फ चंबल में कांग्रेस - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें