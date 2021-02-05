पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फंड जुटाने की तैयारी:अगले चरण में 6 से 10 हवाई अड्डों का प्राइवेटाइजेशन होगा, अप्रैल से शुरू होगी प्रक्रिया

नई दिल्ली43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतियोगी निविदा प्रक्रिया के तहत सरकार अब तक दो चरणों में 6 हवाई अड्डों को प्राइवेट सेक्टर को दे चुकी है। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतियोगी निविदा प्रक्रिया के तहत सरकार अब तक दो चरणों में 6 हवाई अड्डों को प्राइवेट सेक्टर को दे चुकी है।
  • सिविल एविएशन सेक्रेटरी प्रदीप खरोला ने दी बजट प्रस्तावों की जानकारी
  • कहा- मुनाफे और नुकसान वाले हवाई अड्डों को पैकेज में जोड़ा जाएगा

सरकार विनिवेश का लक्ष्य पूरा करने के लिए प्राइवेटाइजेशन पर जोर दे रही है। इसके लिए अगले चरण में 6-10 हवाई अड्डों का प्राइवेटाइजेशन किया जाएगा। सिविल एविएशन सेक्रेटरी प्रदीप सिंह खरोला ने गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी। खरोला ने बताया कि हवाई अड्डों के प्राइवेटाइजेशन की प्रक्रिया अप्रैल 2021 से शुरू हो जाएगी।

हवाई अड्डों की पहचान की प्रक्रिया शुरू

खरोला ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार ने प्राइवेटाइजेशन में शामिल किए जाने वाले हवाई अड्डों की पहचान प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। इन हवाई अड्डों को प्राइवेट कंपनियों को 50 साल के लिए दिया जाएगा। यह कंपनियां ही हवाई अड्डों को ऑपरेट, मैनेज और डेवलप करेंगी।

नुकसान वाले हवाई अड्डों को मुनाफे वाले हवाई अड्डों के साथ जोड़ा जाएगा

प्रदीप खरोला ने 2021-22 के बजट में एविशन सेक्टर के प्रस्तावों की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि नई निविदा में मुनाफे और नुकसान वाले हवाई अड्डों को पैकेज के तौर पर एक साथ जोड़ा जाएगा। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने आम बजट में लीज के आधार पर हवाई अड्डों के प्राइवेटाइजेशन का प्रस्ताव दिया था।

अभी तक 6 हवाई अड्डे प्राइवेट सेक्टर को दिए

प्रतियोगी निविदा प्रक्रिया के तहत सरकार अब तक दो चरणों में 6 हवाई अड्डों को प्राइवेट सेक्टर को दे चुकी है। इनमें लखनऊ, जयपुर, अहमदाबाद, गुवाहाटी, तिरुवनंतपुरम और मेंगलुरु हवाई अड्डे शामिल हैं। प्रदीप खरोला ने कहा कि जब मांग और क्षमता इस्तेमाल सामान्य स्तर से ऊपर हो जाएगा तो फेयर प्राइस बैंड को खत्म कर दिया जाएगा। खरोला ने कहा कि अभी मान्य क्षमता का 80% इस्तेमाल हो रहा है।

31 मार्च 2021 तक लागू है प्राइस कैप

कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए केंद्र सरकार ने घरेलू उड़ानों पर प्राइस कैप लगा दिया था। यह प्राइस कैप 21 मई 2020 को लागू हुआ था। हाल ही में इसे बढ़ाकर 31 मार्च 2021 तक के लिए बढ़ाया गया है। यह प्राइस कैप उड़ान की अवधि के आधार पर तय किया गया है।

