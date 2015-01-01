पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निवेशकों के पैसे की रिकवरी:फ्रेंकलिन टेम्पलटन एमएफ की छह बंद योजनाओं को मिले 941 करोड़ रुपए

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फ्रेंकलिन टेम्पलटन नेकैश की कमी का हवाला देते हुए छह ऋण म्यूचुअल फंड योजनाओं को बंद कर दिया था

फ्रेंकलिन टेम्पलटन (Franklin Templeton) म्यूचुअल फंड ने बुधवार को कहा कि उसकी छह बंद योजनाओं को एक पखवाड़े में कुल 941 करोड़ रुपए मिले हैं। बता दें कि फ्रेंकलिन टेम्पलटन ने 23 अप्रैल 2020 को निकासी दबाव तथा बांड बाजार में कैश की कमी का हवाला देते हुए छह ऋण म्यूचुअल फंड योजनाओं को बंद कर दिया था।

कंपनी ने एक बयान में कहा कि छह योजनाओं को 30 अक्टूबर से 13 नवंबर 2020 के बीच परिपक्वता, पूर्व भुगतान और कूपन भुगतान के जरिए कुल 941 करोड़ रुपए मिले। बयान में आगे कहा गया कि इसमें पूर्व भुगतान के रूप में मिले 814 करोड़ रुपए शामिल हैं, और इसके साथ ही 24 अप्रैल 2020 से अब तक कुल 9,682 करोड़ रुपए मिल चुके हैं।

गौरतलब है कि जिन योजनाओं को बंद किया गया था उनमें फ्रैंकलिन इंडिया लो डुरेशन फंड, फ्रैंकलिन इंडिया डायनामिक अक्रूअल फंड, फ्रैंकलिन इंडिया क्रेडिट रिस्क फंड, फ्रैंकलिन इंडिया शॉर्ट टर्म इनकम प्लान, फ्रैंकलिन इंडिया अल्ट्रा शॉर्ट बांड फंड और फ्रैंकलिन इंडिया इनकम अपॉरच्यूनिटीज फंड शामिल हैं। इन योजनाओं के प्रबंधन के तहत कुल 25,000 करोड़ रुपए की एसेट्स थीं।

