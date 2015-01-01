पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • 8.5 Lakh Bank Employees Will Get 15% Salary; IBA And Unions Agreed In Unions

दिवाली तोहफा:8.5 लाख बैंक कर्मचारियों की बढ़ेगी 15% सैलरी; आईबीए और यूनियनों संघों में बनी सहमति

नई दिल्ली18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिवाली से पहले बैंक कर्मचारियों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी है। सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के बैंकों (PSB) के 8.5 लाख से अधिक कर्मचारियों की सैलरी में 15 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोतरी होगी। इस पर बुधवार को ही भारतीय बैंक संघ (Indian Banks’ Association- IBA) यूनियनों और (अधिकारी) संघों के साथ सहमति बन गई है।

भारतीय बैंक संघ ने 11वीं द्विपक्षीय वेतन वृद्धि वार्ता सहमति पर हस्ताक्षर कर दिए हैं। इसी के साथ अब 8.5 लाख बैंक कर्मचारियों इनमें सरकारी बैंकों के कर्मचारी ज्यादा हैं, उनकी सैलरी बढ़ाने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है।

आईबीए के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी सुनील मेहता ने एक बयान में कहा कि यह बढ़ोतरी 1 नवंबर, 2017 से लागू मानी जाएगी और 5 साल की अवधि के लिए लागू रहेगी। समझौते के तहत वेतन में 15 परसेंट की बढ़ोतरी का प्रावधान किया गया है।

बता दें कि बैंक अधिकारियों के चार संगठनों और पांच कर्मचारी संगठनों का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाले UFBU और इंडियन बैंक्स एसोसिएशन (IBA) ने तीन साल तक चली लंबी बातचीत के बाद इस साल 22 जुलाई को सालाना 15 प्रतिशत वेतन वृद्धि के समझौते पर करार किया था।

IBA ने कहा पहली बार परफार्मेंस लिंक्ड इनसेंटिव (PLI) स्कीम भी लागू कर दी जाएगी। ये मौजूदा वित्त वर्ष से ही लागू होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन ने रॉन क्लेन को व्हाइट हाउस का चीफ ऑफ स्टाफ बनाया, दोनों की दोस्ती 31 साल पुरानी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें