रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज का रिजल्ट:RIL को 9,567 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध मुनाफा, एक साल पहले की तुलना में 15% की गिरावट

मुंबई3 मिनट पहले
कंपनी ने बताया कि उसकी टेलीकॉम यूनिट जियो का मुनाफा सितंबर तिमाही में 2,840 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। एक साल पहले समान तिमाही में जियो को 990 करोड़ रुपए का मुनाफा हुआ था
  • रिलायंस रिटेल के रेवेन्यू और फायदे में 95 पर्सेंट से ज्यादा की गिरावट
  • टेलीकॉंम कंपनी रिलायंस जियो का मुनाफा और रेवेन्यू दोनों बढ़ा

रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज को सितंबर तिमाही में 9,567 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध फायदा हुआ है। एक साल पहले कंपनी को 11,262 करोड़ रुपए का फायदा हुआ था। यानी एक साल पहले की समान तिमाही की तुलना में कंपनी का लाभ करीबन 15 पर्सेंट गिरा है। जबकि इसका रेवेन्यू 128,385 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। एक साल पहले समान तिमाही में कपनी का रेवेन्यू एक लाख 48 हजार 526 करोड़ रुपए था। रेवेन्यू में भी करीबन 15 पर्सेंट की कमी आई है।

दरअसल कंपनी के फायदे में गिरावट इसलिए आई है क्योंकि कोरोना की वजह से तेल की मांग कम रही। इसलिए ऑयल रिफाइनिंग और पेट्रोकेमिकल के बिजनेस पर असर दिखा। कंपनी ने शुक्रवार को देर शाम फाइनेंशियल रिजल्ट जारी किया। इससे पहले आज दिन में कंपनी का शेयर 1 पर्सेंट से ज्यादा बढ़त के साथ बंद हुआ था।

रिलायंस जियो का मुनाफा बढ़ा

कंपनी ने बताया कि उसकी टेलीकॉम यूनिट जियो का मुनाफा सितंबर तिमाही में 2,840 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। एक साल पहले समान तिमाही में जियो को 990 करोड़ रुपए का मुनाफा हुआ था। उसकी तुलना में यह 185 पर्सेंट अधिक है। चालू वित्त वर्ष की पहली तिमाही यानी अप्रैल जून में जियो को 2520 करोड़ रुपए का फायदा हुआ था। उसकी तुलना में यह 12.85 पर्सेंट ज्यादा है। जबकि रेवेन्यू इसी दौरान 17,480 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। एक साल पहले यह 12,354 करोड़ रुपए था। यानी रेवेन्यू में करीबन 40 पर्सेंट की ग्रोथ हुई है।

रिटेल के मुनाफे में 99 पर्सेंट की गिरावट

रिलायंस रिटेल का रेवेन्यू इसी अवधि में 430 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। एक साल पहले इसका रेवेन्यू 31 हजार 633 करोड़ रुपए था। यानी रेवेन्यू में करीबन 96 पर्सेंट की गिरावट आई है। जबकि फायदा 9.5 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। फायदे में एक साल पहले की तुलना में 99 पर्सेंट की गिरावट है। एक साल पहले रिटेल को 431 करोड़ रुपए का फायदा हुआ था। अप्रैल तिमाही की बात करें तो कंपनी का रेवेन्यू 41,202 करोड़ रुपए था जबकि लाभ 1,148 करोड़ रुपए था।

कोरोना की वजह से रिटेल स्टोर बंद होने से कंपनी के रेवेन्यू और लाभ दोनों पर बुरा असर पड़ा है। अप्रैल तिमाही में हालांकि कोरोना का असर नहीं दिखा था, पर दूसरी तिमाही में जबरदस्त असर कोरोना का दिखा है।

अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया है-चेयरमैन मुकेश अंबानी

इस बारे में कंपनी के चेयरमैन मुकेश अंबानी ने कहा कि हमने पिछली तिमाही के मुकाबले ओवरऑल एक मजबूत ऑपरेशनल और फाइनेंशियल प्रदर्शन किया है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि पेट्रोकेमिकल और रिटेल सेगमेंट में रिकवरी हुई है। हमारे डिजिटल का बिजनेस अच्छा ग्रोथ किया है।

कोटक का अनुमान- 26.5 पर्सेंट कम होगा फायदा

कोटक इंस्टीट्यूशनल की रिपोर्ट ने अनुमान लगाया था कि शुद्ध लाभ में 26.5 पर्सेंट की गिरावट आ सकती है। जबकि बिक्री में 35.1 पर्सेंट की गिरावट होने का अनुमान था। इसी तरह जियो से प्रति ग्राहक की कमाई 144 रुपए महीने हो सकती है। यह अप्रैल तिमाही में 140 रुपए थी। मोतीलाल ओसवाल का अनुमान था कि कंपनी का मुनाफा 34.4 पर्सेंट तक गिर सकता है। जबकि बिक्री 23.8 पर्सेंट गिर सकती है। बैंक ऑफ अमेरिका का अनुमान था कि जियो के रेवेन्यू में 5 पर्सेंट की बढ़त हो सकती है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि इसने नए ग्राहक जोड़े हैं और साथ ही प्रति ग्राहक कमाई भी बढ़ी है।

एक साल पहले इनकम 88 हजार 253 करोड़ थी

बता दें कि एक साल पहले इसी अवधि में कंपनी की इनकम 88 हजार 253 करोड़ रुपए थी जबकि मुनाफा 8 हजार 267 करोड़ रुपए था। कंपनी के एबिट्डा (EBITDA) के बारे में अनुमान है कि यह 19 हजार 547 करोड़ रुपए रह सकता है जो एक साल पहले 16 हजार 875 करोड़ रुपए था।

पेट्रोकेम कारोबार अच्छा होगा

कंपनी ने दूसरी तिमाही में प्रोडक्शन में बढ़ोतरी की है। इसके चलते कंपनी के पेट्रोकेम कारोबार का प्रदर्शन अच्छा होने का अनुमान था। वित्त वर्ष 2020 की दूसरी तिमाही में ये 9.4 डॉलर प्रति बैरल, वित्त वर्ष 2020 की तीसरी तिमाही में 9.2 डॉलर प्रति बैरल, वित्त वर्ष 2020 की चौथी तिमाही में 8.9 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पर यह था।

