हवाई यात्रा:इस साल के अंत तक एक नई एयरलाइन हो सकती है शुरू, DGCA ने एयर टैक्सी को दी परमिशन

नई दिल्ली39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सह-संस्थापक वरूण सुहाग और पूनम गौड़
  • एयर टैक्सी के सह-संस्थापक वरूण सुहाग ने बताया कि "हमें हमारा परमिट 14 दिसंबर को मिल गया है
  • सुहाग ने कहा, एयरलाइन ने दिसंबर में परिचालन शुरू करने की योजना बनाई है

भारतीय विमानन उद्योग को इस साल के अंत तक एक नई एयरलाइन मिल सकती है। एयर टैक्सी एयरलाइंस को नियामक DGCA (नागरिक उड्डयन महानिदेशालय) से कम्यूटर एयरलाइन परमिट मिल गया है। एयर टैक्सी के सह-संस्थापक वरूण सुहाग ने बताया कि "हमें हमारा परमिट 14 दिसंबर को मिल गया है। अब हम स्लॉट्स के लिए आवेदन करेंगे।" एयरलाइन का परिचालन चंडीगढ़ से होगा। "हमारे पास आरसीएस में कुल 26 मार्ग हैं," सुहाग ने कहा, एयरलाइन ने दिसंबर में परिचालन शुरू करने की योजना बनाई है।

RCS, या सरकार की क्षेत्रीय कनेक्टिविटी योजना, जिसे UDAN के नाम से जाना जाता है, एयरलाइनों को टियर 2 और 3 शहरों में सेवाएं शुरू करने के लिए प्रोत्साहन देती है। इसके तहत विमानन कंपनी को सब्सिडी देती है। एयर टैक्सी में Tecnam P2006T विमान का बेड़ा होगा, जो कि इटैलियन फर्म कोस्ट्रोजिओनी एयरोनॉटिक टेक्नाम (Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam) द्वारा निर्मित दो इंजन वाला चार सीट वाला विमान है।

सुहाग ने पायलट के रूप में शुरू किया था अपना करियर
एयर डेक्कन में पायलट के रूप में अपने करियर की शुरुआत करने वाले सुहाग ने 2014 में कंपनी की स्थापना पूनम गौड़ के साथ की थी, जो इंडिगो के साथ पायलट रही हैं। एयर टैक्सी हिसार, धर्मशाला और अमृतसर के लिए उड़ानें संचालित करेगी। इससे पहले, इसने शिमला-कुलु मार्ग पर भी काम करने के अधिकार हासिल किए थे। भारतीय एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी के आंकड़ों के अनुसार नवंबर तक, उड़ान मार्गों में से 299 चालू थे।

21 अक्टूबर 2016 को हुई थी योजना की शुरूआत
केंद्र सरकार ने हवाई सम्पर्क को प्रोत्साहन देने और हवाई यात्रा को आम जनता के लिए किफायती बनाने के लिए 21 अक्‍टूबर 2016 को क्षेत्रीय संपर्क योजना - (उड़े देश का आम नागरिक) उड़ान का शुभारंभ किया था।

