निराशाजनक:दुनिया की एक चौथाई आबादी को 2022 तक मयस्सर नहीं हो पाएगा कोविड-19 का टीका

8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अभी बुकिंग वाले 51 पर्सेंट डोज दुनिया में 14 पर्सेंट आबादी वाले अमीर देशों के पास जाएंगे
  • 85 पर्सेंट आबादी वाले मझोले और छोटे देशों को चलाना होगा बाकी 49 पर्सेंट टीकों से काम

दुनिया की लगभग एक चौथाई आबादी को कम से कम 2022 तक कोविड-19 का टीका मयस्सर नहीं हो पाएगा। ब्रिटेन के मेडिकल जर्नल BMJ के मुताबिक कोविड-19 के टीके को डेवलप करने में जितनी मुश्किल आ रही है उतनी ही दिक्कत उसको जन-जन तक पहुंचाने में आने वाली है। BMJ की ही दूसरी स्टडी के मुताबिक, दुनियाभर के 3.7 अरब वयस्क कोविड-19 के टीके का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। इससे पता चलता है कि कम और मध्यम आय वर्ग वाले देशों में टीके की मांग पूरी करने के लिए समुचित और पक्षपात रहित रणनीति की कितनी ज्यादा जरूरत है।

दुनिया की 14 पर्सेंट आबादी वाले अमीर देशों के पास जाएंगे बुकिंग के 51 पर्सेंट डोज

पहली स्टडी में जॉन हॉपकिंस ब्लूमबर्ग स्कूल ऑफ पब्लिक हेल्थ के रिसर्चर्स ने बताया कि 15 नवंबर 2020 तक कई देशों ने टीके के कुल 7.48 अरब डोज यानी 3.76 अरब कोर्स के लिए 13 मैन्युफैक्चरिंग कंपनियों के पास बुकिंग कराई थी। उनके मुताबिक, इसमें से 51 पर्सेंट डोज दुनियाभर में 14 पर्सेंट आबादी वाले अमीर देशों के पास जाएंगे और बाकी बचे टीकों से 85 पर्सेंट आबादी वाले मझोले और छोटे देशों को काम चलाना होगा।

बाकी आबादी के लिए 5.96 अरब कोर्स 2021 के अंत तक ही तैयार हो पाएंगे

अगर टीके बनाने वाली 13 मैन्युफैक्चरिंग कंपनियां उत्पादन बढ़ाने में कामयाब रहती हैं तो भी 5.96 अरब कोर्स 2021 के अंत तक ही तैयार हो पाएंगे। इसके साथ टीके की कीमत से जुड़ा पहलू भी होगा जो 6 डॉलर से 74 डॉलर प्रति कोर्स तक जा सकता है। रिसर्चर्स ने बताया कि मैन्युफैक्चरिंग कंपनियां टीकों का 40 पर्सेंट तक कोर्स ही कम और मध्यम आय वर्ग वाले देशों के लिए बना सकती हैं। यह भी इस बात पर निर्भर करेगा कि अमीर देश अपने कोटे में से कितने टीके शेयर करने को तैयार रहते हैं और अमेरिका-रूस कोविड-19 के खिलाफ टीके के वैश्विक अभियान में कितना सहयोग करते हैं। रिसर्चरों का यह भी कहना है कि अगर टीका सभी बनानेवाली सभी कंपनियां मैक्सिमम कैपेसिटी तक प्रॉडक्शन करती हैं तो भी दुनिया की कम से कम 20 पर्सेंट आबादी को 2022 तक टीका मयस्सर नहीं होगा।

दुनिया की लगभग 68 पर्सेंट आबादी लेना चाहती है कोविड-19 का टीका

BMJ की दूसरी स्टडी के रिसर्चर्स के मुताबिक, दुनिया की लगभग 68 पर्सेंट आबादी कोविड-19 का टीका लेने को तैयार है। ऐसे में अच्छी बात यह है कि दुनियाभर के देशों और आबादी के बीच समुचित और पक्षपात रहित वितरण में योगदान के लिए कुछ देशों ने COVAX फैसिलिटी के जरिए टीके खरीदने को लेकर कमिटमेंट जताई है। COVAX फैसिलिटी जरूरतमंद देशों को टीका मुहैया कराने के मकसद से शुरू हुआ वैश्विक अभियान है जो सरकारों और मैन्युफैक्चरिंग कंपनियों को साझा मंच देता है और अब तक इससे 64 देश जुड़ चुके हैं। इस बात का जिक्र येल स्कूल ऑफ पब्लिक हेल्थ के जेसन श्वॉर्ट्ज ने एक लिंक्ड एडिटोरियल में किया है।

