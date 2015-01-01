पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

6th अबू धाबी सीईओ राउंडटेबल:मुकेश अंबानी और IOC के माधव वैद्य समेत दुनियाभर के दिग्गज होंगे शामिल; पेट्रोकेमिकल सेक्टर में रिकवरी पर चर्चा

नई दिल्ली33 मिनट पहले
  • यह वर्चुअल सम्मेलन 11 नंवबर को आयोजित होगा

रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के प्रमुख मुकेश अंबानी और इंडियन ऑयल कॉरपोरेशन के चेयरमैन श्रीकांत माधव वैद्य ‘6th अबू धाबी CEO राउंडटेबल’में शामिल होंगे। यह वर्चुअल सम्मेलन 11 नंवबर को आयोजित होगा। इसमें तेल, गैस एवं पेट्रो रसायन सेक्टर के 30 से अधिक वैश्विक नेताओं के साथ कोविड-19 के बाद आर्थिक सुधार को लेकर चर्चा करेंगे। इसकी जानकारी शनिवार को अबू धाबी नेशनल ऑयल कंपनी (एडनॉक) ने दी है।

एडनॉक ने अपने बयान में कहा कि इस सम्मेलन में तेल, गैस और पेट्रो रसायन सेक्टर के दुनियाभर के दिग्गज शामिल होंगे। इसमें इस सेक्टर में आ रही दिक्कतों पर चर्चा होंगी। साथ ही तेल एवं गैस कंपनियां कोविड-19 से पैदा हुए हालातों पर कैसे काबू पाना है इस पर भी बातचीत की जाएगी। एनर्जी सेक्टर में आ रहे बदलाव में उनकी भूमिका पर भी बातचीत होगी।

अंबानी और वैद्य के अलावा इस सम्मेलन में टोटल के चेयरमैन और मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (सीईओ) पैट्रिक पॉयने, एक्सॉनमोबिल के चेयरमैन और सीईओ डेरेन वुड्स, बीपी के सीईओ बर्नार्ड लूनी, एनी के सीईओ क्लाउडियो डेसकाल्जी, इंपेक्स के अध्यक्ष एवं सीईओ ताकायुकी उएडा और चाइना नेशनल पेट्रोलियम कॉरपोरेशन के चेयरमैन दाई हाऊ लियांग इत्यादि शामिल होंगे।

बयान के मुताबिक यह सम्मेलन कोविड-19 के बाद आर्थिक सुधार और ऊर्जा बाजार की गतिशीलता एवं दृष्टिकोण में आ रहे बदलावों पर उच्च स्तरीय संवाद का मंच उपलब्ध कराएगा। संयुक्त अरब अमीरात के उद्योग एवं आधुनिक प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्री और एडनॉक के समूह मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी सुल्तान अहमद अल जबर ने इसके लिए दुनिया भर की बड़ी तेल, गैस एवं पेट्रोरसायन कंपनियों के वरिष्ठ कार्य कारियों को न्यौता भेजा है।

