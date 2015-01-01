पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवालिया प्रक्रिया:DHFL के सभी पोर्टफोलियो के लिए बोली लगा सकता है अडानी ग्रुप, ओकट्री से ज्यादा पैसे ऑफर किए

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
DHFL को खरीदने के लिए ओकट्री, अडानी एंटरप्राइजेज, पीरामल इंडस्ट्रीज और SC लोवी ने हाल ही में रिवाइज बोली लगाई है।
  • अमेरिकी कंपनी ओकट्री ने 33 हजार करोड़ रुपए की बोली लगाई
  • DHFL पर कुल 95 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की स्वीकृत देनदारी

अडानी ग्रुप ने दिवालिया प्रक्रिया से जूझ रही दीवान हाउसिंग कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड (DHFL) के सभी पोर्टफोलियो खरीदने की इच्छा जताई है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, अडानी ग्रुप के प्रतिनिधियों ने बीते शुक्रवार को DHFL के लैंडर्स से मुलाकात की थी। इस मुलाकात में अडानी ग्रुप ने अमेरिकी कंपनी ओकट्री से ज्यादा पैसे देने का ऑफर किया है। अडानी ग्रुप ने इस संबंध में लैंडर्स की कमेटी ऑफ क्रेडिटर्स (CoC) को भी पत्र लिखकर अपने ऑफर के बारे में अवगत कराया है।

दो-तीन दिन में रिवाइज बोली जमा कर सकता है अडानी ग्रुप

सूत्रों के मुताबिक, अडानी ग्रुप DHFL को खरीदने के लिए दो-तीन दिनों में रिवाइज बोली जमा कर सकता है। अमेरिकी कंपनी ओकट्री ने DHFL के सभी पोर्टफोलियो खरीदने के लिए सबसे बड़ी 33 हजार करोड़ रुपए की बोली लगाई है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, अडानी ग्रुप ओकट्री की बोली से 250-300 करोड़ रुपए ज्यादा का ऑफर कर सकता है।

अभी SRA पोर्टफोलियो के लिए लगाई है बोली

अभी अडानी ग्रुप ने DHFL के होलसेल एंड स्लम रिहैबिलिटेशन अथॉरिटी (SRA) पोर्टफोलियो के लिए 3000 करोड़ रुपए की बोली लगाई है। पहले कंपनी ने इस पोर्टफोलियो के लिए केवल 2250 करोड़ रुपए की बोली लगाई थी। हालांकि, अब कंपनी DHFL के सभी पोर्टफोलियो को खरीदना चाहती है। इसमें रिटेल सेगमेंट भी शामिल हैं। हालांकि, इस संबंध में अडानी ग्रुप ने कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी है।

कपिल वधावन ने सभी बोली को काफी कम बताया है

दिवालिया प्रक्रिया को सामना कर रही DHFL को खरीदने के लिए ओकट्री, अडानी एंटरप्राइजेज, पीरामल इंडस्ट्रीज और SC लोवी ने हाल ही में रिवाइज बोली लगाई है। DHFL के प्रमोटर कपिल वधावन ने RBI की ओर से नियुक्त एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर आर सुब्रमण्यकुमार को पत्र लिखकर कहा है कि रिवाइज बोली काफी कम हैं। यदि इनमें से कोई बोली चुनी जाती है तो कंपनी की करीब 60% का नुकसान होगा। DHFL पर 95 हजार करोड़ रुपए की स्वीकृत देनदारी है।

बैंकों को 60 हजार करोड़ का राइट ऑफ करना पड़ सकता है

चारों कंपनियों की ओर से बढ़ी हुई बोली जमा करने के बावजूद DHFL को कर्ज देने वालों को करीब 60 हजार करोड़ रुपए राइट ऑफ करना पड़ सकता है। DHFL की CoC ने करीब 95 हजार करोड़ रुपए की देनदारी स्वीकृत की है। चारों कंपनियों में से ओकट्री ने सबसे बड़ी 33 हजार करोड़ रुपए की बोली जमा की है। यदि इस बोली को मंजूरी दी जाती है तो कर्ज देने वालों को बाकी राशि राइट ऑफ करनी होगी।

DHFL के पास 93 हजार करोड़ रुपए के असेट्स

कर्ज में डूबी DHFL के पास करीब 93 हजार करोड़ रुपए के असेट्स हैं। इसमें 33 हजार करोड़ रुपए का रिटेल असेट पोर्टफोलियो, 48 हजार करोड़ रुपए का होलसेल रिटेल पोर्टफोलियो और 12 हजार करोड़ रुपए का कैश या इसके बराबर के असेट्स शामिल हैं।

