चौथी कंपनी की लिस्टिंग की तैयारी:म्यूचुअल फंड में चौथी सबसे बड़ी कंपनी आदित्य बिरला AMC जुटा सकती है 2,500 करोड़

मुंबई19 मिनट पहले
इस साल पहले 9 महीनों में आईपीओ से कुल 2.1 अरब डॉलर की रकम कंपनियों ने जुटाई है। यह एक साल पहले की तुलना में 14.4 पर्सेंट कम है। इसमें फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेस ने ज्यादा रकम जुटाई है
  • अभी तक तीन म्यूचुअल फंड कंपनियां लिस्ट हैं। इसमें निप्पोन, एचडीएफसी और यूटीआई हैं
  • अगले वित्त वर्ष में म्यूचुअल फंड की कई कंपनियां बाजार से पैसे जुटा सकती हैं

देश की टॉप 5 में शामिल म्यूचुअल फंड कंपनी आदित्य बिरला म्यूचुअल फंड इनीशियल पब्लिक ऑफर (IPO) ला सकती है। कंपनी इसके जरिए 2,500 करोड़ रुपए जुटाने की योजना बना रही है। यह चौथी म्यूचुअल फंड कंपनी होगी जो शेयर बाजार में लिस्ट होगी। हालांकि पहले खबर यह थी कि SBI म्यूचुअल फंड पहले लिस्ट होगी।

2.38 लाख करोड़ रुपए है बिरला का एयूएम

आदित्य बिरला म्यूचुअल फंड का AUM 2.38 लाख करोड़ रुपए सितंबर तिमाही में रहा है। यह AUM के लिहाज से चौथी सबसे बड़ी कंपनी है। बता दें कि अभी तक निप्पोन म्यूचुअल फंड, HDFC म्यूचुअल फंड लिस्ट हुई थीं। इसी महीने UTI म्यूचुअल फंड शेयर बाजार में लिस्ट हुई है। इस सेक्टर की बिरला म्यूचुअल फंड चौथी कंपनी होगी जो आईपीओ ला रही है। असेट अंडर मैनेजमेंट (AUM) के आधार पर एसबीआई म्यूचुअल फंड सबसे बड़ी कंपनी है। इसके पास 4.21 लाख करोड़ रुपए का AUM है।

एचडीएफसी ने जुटाया था 2,800 करोड़ रुपए

एचडीएफसी म्यूचुअल फंड ने आईपीओ के जरिए 2,800 करोड़ रुपए जुटाया था जबकि यूटीआई ने 2,100 करोड़ रुपए जुटाया था। जानकारी के मुताबिक बिरला म्यूचुअल फंड 2,500 करोड़ रुपए आईपीओ से जुटा सकता है। बिरला म्यूचुअल फंड सन लाइफ के साथ संयुक्त उपक्रम में है। इसमें बिरला ग्रुप की हिस्सेदारी 51 पर्सेंट है जबकि सन लाइफ की 49 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी है। कंपनी ने आईपीओ के लिए दर्जनों मर्चेंट बैंकर्स के साथ बात शुरू कर दी है।

26.86 लाख करोड़ है इंडस्ट्री का एयूएम

एसोसिएशन ऑफ म्यूचुअल फंड्स इन इंडिया (एंफी) के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक पूरी म्यूचुअल फंड इंडस्ट्री का एयूएम सितंबर तिमाही में 26.86 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा है। एसबीआई के बाद 3.75 लाख करोड़ रुपए के एयूएम के साथ एचडीएफसी दूसरे नंबर पर है। बता दें कि एसबीआई म्यूचुअल फंड भी आईपीओ की तैयारी में लगी है। जबकि इसके बाद आईसीआईसीआई प्रूडेंशियल म्यूचुअल फंड भी आईपीओ ला सकता है। हालांकि यह दोनों कंपनियां आईपीओ अगले वित्त वर्ष में ला सकती हैं।

