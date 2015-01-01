पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Advance Corporate Tax Mop up Jumps 49 Per Cent To Rs 1.09 Lakh Crore In Q3: CBDT Source

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इकोनॉमी में रिकवरी का संकेत:तीसरी तिमाही में एडवांस कॉरपोरेट टैक्स में 49% का उछाल, पर्सनल टैक्स में 5.6% की गिरावट

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चालू वित्त वर्ष में अब तक सरकार को एडवांस कॉरपोरेट टैक्स के रूप में अब तक 2,39,125 करोड़ रुपए मिले हैं।
  • दिसंबर तिमाही में एडवांस कॉरपोरेट टैक्स के रूप में 1.09 लाख करोड़ रुपए मिले
  • तीसरी तिमाही में एडवांस पर्सनल टैक्स के रूप में 31,054 करोड़ रु. का कलेक्शन

कोविड-19 से प्रभावित इकोनॉमी में रिकवरी के एक बार फिर मजबूत संकेत मिले हैं। केंद्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर बोर्ड (CBDT) से जुड़े सूत्रों के मुताबिक, चालू वित्त वर्ष की तीसरी तिमाही में एडवांस कॉरपोरेट टैक्स में 49% की ग्रोथ रही है। इस तिमाही में एडवांस कॉरपोरेट टैक्स के रूप में सरकार को 1,09,506 करोड़ रुपए मिले हैं। आपको बता दें कि तीसरी तिमाही में एडवांस टैक्स जमा करने की अंतिम तारीख 15 दिसंबर थी।

पिछले साल कॉरपोरेट टैक्स में कटौती के कारण भी ज्यादा कलेक्शन

पिछले साल सरकार ने तीसरी तिमाही में कॉरपोरेट टैक्स में रिकॉर्ड कटौती करते हुए इसे 25% कर दिया था। माना जा रहा है कि इसी कारण पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस साल एडवांस कॉरपोरेट टैक्स में ज्यादा कलेक्शन रहा है। पिछले साल तीसरी तिमाही में एडवांस कॉरपोरेट टैक्स कलेक्शन 73,126 करोड़ रुपए रहा था। ग्रॉस टैक्स कलेक्शन 7,33,715 करोड़ रुपए रहा था, जबकि नेट मॉप-अप 5,87,605 करोड़ रुपए रहा था।

1.46 लाख करोड़ रुपए का रिफंड किया

चालू वित्त वर्ष की तीसरी तिमाही में विभाग ने 1,46,109 करोड़ रुपए का रिफंड किया है। यह पिछले साल के मुकाबले 8.1% कम है। पिछले साल समान अवधि में विभाग ने 1,58,988 करोड़ रुपए का रिफंड किया था।

कॉरपोरेट टैक्स में अब तक 2.39 लाख करोड़ रुपए मिले

चालू वित्त वर्ष में अब तक सरकार को एडवांस कॉरपोरेट टैक्स के रूप में अब तक 2,39,125 करोड़ रुपए मिले हैं। यह पिछले साल के 2,51,382 करोड़ रुपए से 4.9% कम है। चालू वित्त वर्ष की पहली दो तिमाही के लॉकडाउन से प्रभावित होने के कारण इसमें कमी रही है।

पर्सनल टैक्स कलेक्शन में वार्षिक आधार पर गिरावट

तीसरी तिमाही में एडवांस पर्सनल टैक्स में वार्षिक आधार पर 5.6% की गिरावट रही है। तीसरी तिमाही में एडवांस पर्सनल टैक्स कलेक्शन 31,054 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में 32,910 करोड़ रुपए का कलेक्शन रहा था। इस वित्त वर्ष में अब तक एडवांस पर्सनल टैक्स कलेक्शन 60,491 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। यह पिछले साल के 67,542 करोड़ रुपए से 10.4% कम है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंISRO ने 42वां कम्युनिकेशन सैटेलाइट लॉन्च किया, यह कोरोना काल में दूसरा और साल का आखिरी मिशन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें