  After WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger Introduces New 'Vanish Mode': Here's How It Works

न्यू फीचर:फेसबुक का मैसेंजर और इंस्टाग्राम के लिए नया फीचर 'वैनिश मोड'; अपने आप गायब हो जाएंगे मैसेज

नई दिल्ली19 मिनट पहले
  • वैनिश मोड में टैक्स्ट, इमोजी, इमेजेज, वाॅयस मैसेज और स्टिकर सभी रीड करने के बाद अपने आप गायब हो जाएंगे
  • वैनिश मोड का अपडेटशन आने के बाद मैसेंजर चैट थ्रेड स्वाइप अप करते ही फीचर इनेबल हो जाएंगे

सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म फेसबुक अपने मैसेंजर और इंस्टाग्राम यूजर्स के लिए नया फीचर वैनिश मोड लाॅन्च करने जा रही है। मैसेंजर यूजर्स के लिए इसे पहले रोलआउट किया जाएगा।

इस फीचर के इनेबल होने के बाद जैसे ही आप मैसेज पढ लेंगे और चैट से बाहर आते ही वह खुद व खुद गायब हो जाएगा। वैनिश मोड में टैक्स्ट, इमोजी, इमेजेज, वाॅयस मैसेज और स्टिकर सभी रीड करने के बाद अपने आप गायब हो जाएंगे।

कैसे करेगा यह फीचर काम

फेसबुक के इस नए फीचर को यूज करना काफी आसान है। वैनिश मोड का अपडेटशन आने के बाद मैसेंजर चैट थ्रेड स्वाइप अप करते ही फीचर इनेबल हो जाएंगे। इसके बाद स्क्रीन डार्क हो जाएगी। वहीं, स्वाइप अप करने के बाद फिर से नार्मल मोड में आ जाएंगे।

अगर आप इस फीचर को डिसेबल करना चाहते हैं तो आपको स्क्रीन के ऊपर दिखाई दे रहे टर्न ऑफ वैनिश मोड बटन पर टैप करना पडेगा। इसे जल्द ही रोलआउट किया जाएगा।

वॉट्सऐप में आ रहा है डिसअपेयरिंग फीचर

बता दें कि हाल ही में फेसबुक की स्वामित्व वाली कंपनी वॉट्सऐप ने अपने यूजर्स के लिए डिसअपेयरिंग फीचर को रोलआउट कर दिया है। डिसअपेयरिंग फीचर के जरिए यूजर्स को सात दिन बाद चैट से अपने आप मैसेज गायब करने की सुविधा दी जा रही है।

वॉट्सऐप का यह मैसेज डिसअपेयरिंग फीचर इंडिविजुअल चैट और ग्रुप चैट दोनों के लिए है। हालांकि, ग्रुप चैट में केवल एडमिन ही इस फीचर का इस्तेमाल कर पाएंगे। वहीं, यह फीचर फॉरवर्डेड मैसेज पर काम नहीं करेगा। साथ ही मैसेज डिसअपेयरिंग फीचर के जरिए यूजर्स मैसेज कॉपी करके सेव कर सकेंगे।

