तरक्की की राह पर:कोविड-19 के बावजूद बढ़ रहा है एग्री और फार्मा एक्सपोर्ट: कॉमर्स सेक्रेटरी

नई दिल्ली7 मिनट पहले
  • जिन सेक्टर का एक्सपोर्ट बेहतर रहा है, उनको बढ़ावा देते रहने पर कॉमर्स सेक्रेटरी अनूप वधावन ने जोर दिया
  • मीडियम से लॉन्ग टर्म के मौकों का फायदा उठाने के लिए क्षमता बढ़ाने और नई क्षमता हासिल करने की जरूरत बताई

कोविड-19 के कहर के बीच भी एग्री और फार्मा प्रॉडक्ट्स का ज्यादा एक्सपोर्ट हुआ। कॉमर्स सेक्रेटरी अनूप वधावन ने गुरुवार को इस बात की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने इन दोनों सेक्टर के निर्यात की रफ्तार को बनाए रखने पर जोर दिया। कॉमर्स सेक्रेटरी ने कहा कि भारत के जल्द कोविड-19 से पहले वाली स्थिति में आने के सभी संकेत मिल रहे हैं।

एक्सपोर्ट के मोर्चे पर कुछ सेक्टर का शानदार परफॉर्मेंस

प्रमुख उद्योग चैंबर PHDCCI के आयोजित एक समारोह में वधावन ने कहा, ‘जहां तक एक्सपोर्ट की बात है तो कुछ सेक्टर का परफॉर्मेंस शानदार रहा है। स्लोडाउन के दौरान भी एग्रीकल्चर और फार्मास्युटिकल प्रॉडक्ट्स के एक्सपोर्ट में बढ़ोतरी हुई। लेकिन रिकवरी के मामले में कुछ सेक्टर का प्रदर्शन अच्छा नहीं रहा। जिन सेक्टर का एक्सपोर्ट बेहतर रहा है, उनको बढ़ावा देते रहने की जरूरत है।’

कमजोर परफॉर्मेंस वाले सेक्टरों पर ध्यान देने की जरूरत

वधावन ने उन सेक्टर पर ध्यान देने की जरूरत बताई जिनका प्रदर्शन अच्छा नहीं रहा है। उनका कहना है कि ऐसा करने पर वे कम से कम कोविड-19 से पहले वाली स्थिति में तो आ जाएंगे। कॉमर्स सेक्रेटरी ने यह भी कहा कि विदेशी बाजार में बने शॉर्ट टर्म के मौकों को तुरंत भुनाने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने कहा, ‘बाजार में मीडियम से लॉन्ग टर्म में मौके बने हैं इसलिए हमें अपनी क्षमता बढ़ाने और नई क्षमता हासिल करने की जरूरत है।’

नवंबर में पिछले साल के मुकाबले 8.74% कम हुआ एक्सपोर्ट

इस साल नवंबर में पिछले साल के मुकाबले 8.74% कम यानी 23.52 अरब डॉलर का एक्सपोर्ट हुआ था। इसकी वजह पेट्रोलियम, इंजीनियरिंग, केमिकल और जेम ऐंड ज्वैलरी जैसे अहम सेक्टर के एक्सपोर्ट में कमी रही थी।

लगातार दूसरे महीने घटा एक्सपोर्ट, अक्टूबर से ज्यादा गिरावट

इसी हफ्ते मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ कॉमर्स एंड इंडस्ट्री की तरफ से जारी डेटा के मुताबिक, नवंबर में एक्सपोर्ट में लगातार दूसरे महीने गिरावट आई। अक्टूबर में एक्सपोर्ट में 5.1 पर्सेंट की गिरावट आई थी। जून तक लगातार गिरने के बाद सितंबर में एक्सपोर्ट 6 पर्सेंट बढ़ा था।

नवंबर में 10 महीने के उच्चतम स्तर पर पहुंचा था ट्रेड डेफिसिट

गौरतलब है कि एक्सपोर्ट और इंपोर्ट, दोनों घटने से ट्रेड डेफिसिट नवंबर में 10 महीने के उच्चतम स्तर $9.9 अरब डॉलर पर पहुंच गया था।

