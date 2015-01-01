पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एअर इंडिया से सफर करने वाले बुजुर्गों को क्रिसमस गिफ्ट:अब 60 साल से अधिक उम्र वाले व्यक्ति को टिकट पर मिलेगी 50% की छूट

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केंद्र सरकार ने हवाई यात्रा करने वाले बुजुर्ग यात्रियों को बड़ा तोहफा दिया है
  • एअर इंडिया की वेबसाइट पर इसके बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी भी दी गई है

केन्द्र सरकार ने फ्लाइट से सफर करने वाले बुजुर्ग यात्रियों को बड़ी राहत दी है। अब एअर इंडिया से सफर करने वाले 60 साल व उससे अधिक उम्र वाले लोगों को आधे दाम में टिकट मिलेगी। बता दें कि सरकारी एयरलाइन कंपनी 60 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के लोगों को टिकट खरीद पर 50 फीसदी का डिस्काउंट ऑफर कर रहा है। इसकी जानकारी विमानन मंत्रालय द्वारा बुधवार को दी गई है।

छूट का फायदा उठाने के लिए कंपनी ने रखी ये शर्त-

बता दें कि इस स्कीम से संबंधित पूरी जानकारी एअर इंडिया की बेवसाइट पर दी गई है। बेवसाइट के मुताबिक, फ्लाइट टिकट पर 50 फीसदी छूट का फायदा उठाने के लिए कुछ शर्तों को भी मानना होगा। ये हैं शर्तें-

  • यात्रा करने वाला भारतीय नागरिक होना चाहिए और उसकी उम्र 60 साल हो चुकी हो।
  • वैध फोटो आईडी होनी चाहिए. जिसमें जन्मदिन की तारीख दर्ज हो।
  • इकोनॉमी केबिन में बुकिंग कैटेगरी के मूल किराए का 50 फीसदी देना होगा।
  • फ्लाइट्स के डिपार्चर से तीन दिन पहले टिकट की खरीद होनी जरूरी है।
  • भारत में किसी भी सेक्टर की यात्रा के लिए यह ऑफर वैध होगा।
  • यह ऑफर टिकट जारी करने की तारीख से एक साल तक लागू होगा।
  • बच्चों के लिए कोई डिस्काउंट नहीं होगा।

बता दें कि एअर इंडिया की ओर से इस तरह की स्कीम पहले भी चलाई जा रही थी, हालांकि अब मंत्रालय की ओर से मान्यता दी गई है।

60 हजार करोड़ से भी ज्यादा का कर्ज है एअर इंडिया पर

बता दें कि इस समय एअर इंडिया भारी कर्जे के बोझ तले जूझ रही है। वर्तमान में कंपनी पर 60 हजार करोड़ से भी ज्यादा का कर्ज है। जिसकी भरपाई के लिए केंद्र सरकार इसे प्राइवेट सेक्टर के हाथों में देने की कवायद कर रही है। हाल ही में एअर इंडिया को खरीदने के लिए बोलियां भी आमंत्रित की गई थी।

