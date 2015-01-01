पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिंगल्स डे' इवेंट:अलीबाबा ऑनलाइन सेल में प्रति सेकंड बुक हुए 5.83 लाख ऑर्डर, आधे घंटे में बिक्री 4.18 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार

नई दिल्ली40 मिनट पहले
  • अलीबाबा ने इस मेगा सेल इवेंट को 11 साल पहले 2009 में शुरु किया था
  • पिछले साल कंपनी ने बंपर सेल में 24 घंटे में कुल 38 बिलियन डॉलर की बिक्री की थी

चीन की ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी अलीबाबा का शॉपिंग सेल इवेंट 'सिंगल डे' शुरु हो गया है। यह साल में एक बार 11 नवंबर को 24 घंटे के लिए शुरु होता है। कंपनी ने इसे 2009 से शुरु किया था। ब्लूमबर्ग के मुताबिक सेल में शुरुआती 30 मिनट में कुल 56.3 बिलियन डॉलर यानी 4.18 लाख करोड़ रुपए की बिक्री हुई। पिछले साल कंपनी ने बंपर सेल में 24 घंटे में कुल 38 बिलियन डॉलर की बिक्री की थी। जानकार मानते हैं कि इससे चीन की अर्थव्यवस्था को भी मजबूती मिलेगी।

कंपनी के शेयरों में भारी गिरावट

ब्लूमबर्ग के मुताबिक इसी महीने कंपनी ने खरीदारी के लिए नए विंडो भी खोले है, जिससे इस बार भारी बिक्री देखने को मिली। इस रिकॉर्ड बिक्री को कंपनी के लिए राहत माना जा रहा है। क्योंकि चीनी नियामकों ने अलीबाबा और अन्य कंपनियों के बढ़ते प्रभाव को रोकने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। दरअसल कंपनी के ओनर जैक मा ने बीते दिनों देश के नियामकों की बुराई की थी। ब्लूमबर्ग के मुताबिक इस हफ्ते कंपनी को 100 बिलियन डॉलर का नुकसान हुआ है। आज हॉन्गकॉन्ग मार्केट में अलीबाबा का शेयर स्थानीय समय 2.09 बजे तक 8.13% फीसदी नीचे कारोबार कर रहा था।

कोरोना महामारी का मिला फायदा

कोरोना महामारी के कारण चीन में ग्राहकों ने ऑनलाइन खरीदारी को तवज्जो दिया। देश के ऑनलाइन रिटेल खरीदारी में ग्राहकों ने पहले ही लगभग 30% खरीदारी कर ली है। इससे अलीबाबा को भी फायदा मिला है। क्योंकि ई-कॉमर्स सेगमेंट में पहले की तुलना में अब अधिक खरीदार उपस्थित हैं। वहीं, भारी सेल में ग्राहकों के भारी खर्च से देश की इकोनॉमी भी मजबूत होगी।

अमेरिका के लोग भी सेल का हिस्सा

अलीबाबा के इस इवेंट के लाइव न्यूज कवरेज के मुताबिक ग्रॉस मर्चेंडाइज वॉल्यूम (GMV) के लिहाज से टॉप-10 देश चीन से खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। इसमें अमेरिका, रूस, फ्रांस, मलेशिया, सिंगापुर, स्पेन, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, जापान, कोरिया और कनाडा शामिल हैं। पहले यह उम्मीद थी कि अमेरिका, चीन को पसंद नहीं कर रहा। लेकिन अमेरिका के लोग चीन से सामानों की खरीदारी करना पसंद कर रहे हैं।

अमेरिकी सेल इवेंट कहीं ज्यादा फेमस है 'सिंगल्स डे'

11 साल पहले 2009 से शुरु हुआ यह सेल इवेंट खरीदारी के लिहाज से हर साल नया रिकॉर्ड स्थापित करता रहा है। इस साल भी कंपनी ने शुरुआती मिनटों में शानदार रिकॉर्ड बनाया। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक शुरु के एक घंटे में प्रति सेकंड 5 लाख 83 हजार ऑर्डर बुक हुए। फिलहाल अभी बंपर सेल चालू है। ई-कॉमर्स दिग्गज अलीबाबा का यह सिंगल डे सेल इवेंट अमेरिका के ब्लैक फ्राइडे और साइबर मनडे से कहीं ज्यादा पॉपुलर है।

