नकली सामान बेच रही अमेजन:भोपाल में तैयार हो रहा डुप्लीकेट माल, आयुर्वेदिक दवा कंपनी ने दर्ज कराई FIR

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
आयुर्वेदिक दवाओं का निर्माण करने वाली एक कंपनी के मालिक ने गुड़गांव में अमेजन पर केस दर्ज कराया है। कंपनी का आरोप है कि अमेजन उसकी कंपनी के डुप्लीकेट उत्पादों को अपनी साइट पर बेच रही है।

कंपनी मालिक को हुआ 5 करोड़ का नुकसान
शिकायतकर्ता देवेंद्र सिंह ने आरोप लगाया कि उन्होंने कई बार अमेजन से संपर्क किया और डुप्लिकेट प्रोडक्ट्स के बारे में सचेत किया। लेकिन बार-बार मेल करने के बावजूद, उन्होंने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने मेरे मेल का जवाब भी नहीं दिया। उन्होंने दावा किया कि डुप्लीकेट उत्पादों के कारण उन्हें 5 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है।

अमेजन के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज
सिंह की शिकायत के बाद, अमेजन के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 420 (धोखाधड़ी) और धारा 63 (कॉपीराइट उल्लंघन) के तहत FIR दर्ज की गई है। पुलिस कमिश्नर के के राव के अनुसार भोपाल में नकली उत्पादों का निर्माण किया जा रहा है।

अमेजन: दावे की जांच करने बाद होगी कानूनी कार्रवाई
अमेजन इंडिया के प्रवक्ता ने कहा, "हमारे ग्राहक उम्मीद करते हैं कि जब वे अमेजन के माध्यम से खरीदारी करेंगे तो उन्हें सही और ओरिजिनल प्रोडक्ट मिलेंगे। अमेजन नकली प्रोडक्ट उत्पादों की बिक्री पर सख्ती से प्रतिबंध लगाता है। हम नकली उत्पाद के किसी भी दावे की पूरी तरह से जांच करते हैं। जिसमें आइटम को हटाना और उसके खिलाफ उचित के रूप में कानूनी कार्रवाई करना शामिल है। ”

अमेजन की मार्केट केप 1,236.91 लाख करोड़ रुपए

अमेजन का मार्केट केप 1,236.91 लाख करोड़ रुपए (16.96 लाख करोड़ डॉलर) का है। अमेजन देश का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग प्लेटफार्म है। इसका कुल मार्केट शेयर 31% का है।

