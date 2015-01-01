पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अमेजन के खिलाफ मामला:अमेजन पर लग सकता है 1.38 लाख करोड़ रुपए का फाइन, सेलर्स का डाटा उपयोग करने का आरोप

मुंबई32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यूरोपीय यूनियन के रेगुलेटर्स ने कंपनी के खिलाफ व्यापार में गलत व्यवहार का मामला दायर किया है

दिग्गज ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी अमेजन पर 19 अरब डॉलर (1.38 लाख करोड़ रुपए) का फाइन लग सकता है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि अमेजन पर सेलर्स के डाटा का गलत तरीके से उपयोग करने का आरोप है। इस मामले में यूरोपीय यूनियन के नियामकों ने अमेजन के खिलाफ व्यापार में अनुचित व्यवहार का मामला दायर किया है।

लाभ लेने के लिए डेटा का इस्तेमाल

नियामकों का आरोप है कि ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी उसके प्लेटफॉर्म का इस्तेमाल करने वाले मर्चेंट के खिलाफ अनुचित लाभ लेने के लिए डेटा का इस्तेमाल कर रही है। ईयू कमीशन ने कहा कि इन आरोपों को कंपनी के पास भेज दिया गया है। ऐसा कहा जा रहा है कि अमेजन ने अपने मार्केट प्लेस पर अपने खुद के लेबल वाले सामानों की बिक्री बढ़ाने के लिए थर्ड पार्टी सेलर्स के डाटा का उपयोग किया है। कमीशन ने इसी के साथ एक नई जांच भी शुरू की है।

यह जांच सेलर्स के उन संभावित प्रिफरेंशियल ट्रीटमेंट में हो रही है जिसमें अमेजन की लॉजिस्टिक सेवाओं के उपयोग करने का मामला है।

अमेजन ने आरोप खारिज किए

अमेजन ने इन आरोपों को खारिज किया है। हालांकि अमेजन अगर कंपटीशन के नियमों को तोड़ने का दोषी पाई जाती है तो इस पर इसके कुल वैश्विक टर्नओवर का 10 पर्सेंट फाइन लग सकता है। यह राशि करीबन 19 अरब डॉलर हो सकती है। एक बयान में यूरोपियन यूनियन कंपटीशन कमिश्नर ने कहा कि अगर अमेजन उन सेलर्स के लिए एक कंपटीटर के रूप में है तो थर्ड पार्टी सेलर्स की गतिविधियों के डाटा को वह अपने फायदे के लिए उपयोग नहीं कर सकता है।

लीडिंग प्लेटफॉर्म है अमेजन

कमीशन ने कहा कि ई-कॉमर्स में जहां बूम है, वहीं दूसरी ओर अमेजन इस सेक्टर की लीडिंग प्लेटफॉर्म है। ऐसे में सभी विक्रेताओं के लिए ऑनलाइन ग्राहकों तक एक निष्पक्ष और उचित पहुंच महत्वपूर्ण है। ट्रेडर्स की ओर से मिली शिकायतों के बाद यूरोपीयन कमीशन अमेजन की पिछले साल जुलाई से जांच कर रहा है। इसने कहा है कि टेक की दिग्गज कंपनी ने उन छोटे और मध्यम आकार की कंपनियों के संवेदनशील डाटा को एक्सेस किया है जो इसके प्लेटफॉर्म का उपयोग करती हैं।

इस डाटा में बिक्री के आंकड़े, पेज विजिट्स या शिपिंग की जानकारियां शामिल हैं। इसके बाद अमेजन ने अपने खुद के लेबल वाले प्रोडक्ट्स की बिक्री के लिए इन डेटा का उपयोग करती थी।

प्राइवेट लेबल प्रोडक्ट ग्राहकों के लिए अच्छा

अमेजन ने एक बयान में कहा कि इसका प्राइवेट लेबल प्रोडक्ट्स ग्राहकों के लिए अच्छा है, जहां यह ज्यादा पसंद वाले प्रोडक्ट को ऑफर करता है। अमेजन का ग्लोबल रिटेल बाजार में एक पर्सेंट हिस्सा है। अमेजन ने कहा कि हर देश में वह बड़े रिटेलर्स के साथ काम कर रही है और कोई भी कंपनी छोटे बिजनेस का ध्यान नहीं रखती है या उन्हें कोई ज्यादा सपोर्ट नहीं देती है। पर अमेजन पिछले 20 सालों से यह काम कर रही है।

1.5 लाख यूरोपियन बिजनेस अमेजन के प्लेटफॉर्म पर

अमेजन ने कहा कि 1.5 लाख यूरोपियन बिजनेस हाउस इसके ऑन लाइन मार्केट प्लेस पर अपने उत्पादों की बिक्री करते हैं। यह आरोप उस समय अमेजन पर लगे हैं जब कोरोना के माहौल में रिटेल की ज्यादा बिक्री ऑन लाइन हो रही है। अगस्त में अमेजन के जेफ बेजोस दुनिया के सबसे अमीर बिजनेसमैन की लिस्ट में टॉप पर थे। तब उनकी कंपनी की वैल्यू 200 अरब डॉलर हो गई थी। ऐसा इसलिए हुआ क्योंकि कंपनी के शेयर की कीमतें तेजी से बढ़ी थीं।

