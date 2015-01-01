पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19 से परेशान लोगों को दान:एमेजॉन के फाउंडर जेफ बेजोज की एक्स-वाइफ मैकेंजी स्कॉट ने चार महीनों में दान किए 4.2 अरब डॉलर

35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मैकेंजी ने कहा, कोविड-19 पहले से परेशान अमेरिकियों पर पहाड़ की तरह टूटी, लेकिन अरबपतियों की संपत्ति बेहिसाब बढ़ाई
  • जुलाई में 116 नॉन प्रॉफिट ऑर्गनाइजेशंस, यूनिवर्सिटीज, कम्युनिटी डेवलमेंट ग्रुप को $1.68 अरब डॉलर की रकम दान में दी थी

एमेजॉन के फाउंडर जेफ बेजोज की एक्स-वाइफ मैकेंजी स्कॉट ने पिछले चार महीनों में 4.2 अरब डॉलर की संपत्ति 384 संगठनों को दान में दी है। उन्होंने कोविड-19 पीरियड में दिए गए इस दान का जिक्र मीडियम पर लिखे अपने पोस्ट में किया और कोरोना वायरस के कहर को अमेरिकियों पर पहाड़ टूटने जैसा बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि इसने पहले से ही परेशान अमेरिकियों, खासतौर पर औरतों, अश्वेतों और गरीबी रेखा से नीचे के लोगों की मुसीबतें बढ़ा दी हैं लेकिन अरबपतियों की संपत्ति को बेहिसाब बढ़ाया है।

किस-किसको दी मदद?

मैकेंजी ने कहा कि उन्होंने कोविड-19 फैलने के बाद आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर समूहों की मदद के लिए कई संगठनों को 6 अरब डॉलर की मदद दी है। मैकेंजी ने जुलाई में 116 नॉन प्रॉफिट ऑर्गनाइजेशंस, यूनिवर्सिटीज, कम्युनिटी डेवलमेंट ग्रुप और लीगल ऑर्गनाइजेशंस को $1.68 अरब डॉलर की रकम दान में दी थी। उन्होंने उसके बाद कोविड-19 के चलते आर्थिक रूप से तबाह हुए लोगों की मदद तुरंत करने के लिए सलाहकारों की टीम को 2020 में अपने दान के काम को तेजी से बढ़ावा देने में सहायता करने के लिए कहा था।

मदद के लिए कैसे ढूंढे संगठन?

मैकेंजी ने बताया कि उनकी टीम ने खासतौर पर खाने-पीने की दिक्कत झेलने वाले, रंगभेद के शिकार और गरीब रेखा से नीचे रहने वाले तबके के लिए काम कर रहे मजबूत नेतृत्व और नतीजे देने वाले संगठनों की पहचान के लिए डेटा पर आधारित तरीका अपनाया।

कितनी है मैकेंजी की संपत्ति?

ब्लूमबर्ग बिलियनेयर्स इंडेक्स के मुताबिक दुनिया की 18वीं सबसे अमीर मैकेंजी स्कॉट की संपत्ति इस साल $23.6 अरब से बढ़कर $60.7 अरब डॉलर हो गई और इसकी सबसे बड़ी वजह अमेजन इंक की वैल्यू में आई उछाल है। इस साल उनका दान 6 अरब डॉलर हो गया है जो रॉकफेलर फिलॉन्थ्रॉपी एडवाइजर्स की सीईओ मेलिसा बर्मन के मुताबिक किसी जीवित व्यक्ति की तरफ से दिए गए अधिकतम दान पुण्य में एक है।

इस साल और क्या किया?

दान पुण्य के लिहाज से मैकेंजी के लिए 2020 बहुत गहमागहमी वाला साल रहा है। उन्होंने फरवरी में जलवायु परिवर्तन से जुड़े मुद्दों के लिए $10 अरब डॉलर दान में देने की प्रतिज्ञा की थी। उन्होंने पिछले महीने 16 ग्रुप को कुल 80 करोड़ डॉलर का दान देने का एलान किया था। उन्होंने बेघर लोगों की मदद के लिए अपने डे वन फंड के जरिए दान का दूसरा दौर चलाने का एलान किया था और 42 संगठनों को 10 करोड़ डॉलर दान में दिए थे।

