फ्यूचर-अमेजन विवाद:कबाब की हड्‌डी बन रही है अमेजन, फ्यूचर ग्रुप के प्रमोटर किशोर बियानी ने लगाया आरोप

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
​​​​​​​फ्यूचर ग्रुप परिवार को लिखे गए एक पत्र में बियानी ने कहा कि अमेजन का मुख्य मकसद रिलायंस के साद हुए सौदे पर भ्रम फैलाना और हमें परेशान करना है - Dainik Bhaskar
​​​​​​​फ्यूचर ग्रुप परिवार को लिखे गए एक पत्र में बियानी ने कहा कि अमेजन का मुख्य मकसद रिलायंस के साद हुए सौदे पर भ्रम फैलाना और हमें परेशान करना है
  • अमेजन किसी भी कीमत पर भारतीय ग्राहकों पर कब्जा करना चाहती है
  • वह संगठित मीडिया कैंपेन जरिये हंगामा खड़ा कर रही है और भ्रामक सूचनाएं फैला रही है

फ्यूचर ग्रुप के प्रमोटर किशोर बियानी ने ग्लोबल ईकॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म अमेजन पर आरोप लगाया कि वह कबाब में हड्‌डी बन रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि अमेजन संगठित मीडिया कैंपेन जरिये हंगामा खड़ा कर रही है और भ्रामक सूचनाएं फैला रही है। फ्यूचर ग्रुप परिवार को लिखे गए एक पत्र में बियानी ने कहा कि अमेजन का मुख्य मकसद रिलायंस के साद हुए सौदे पर भ्रम फैलाना और हमें परेशान करना है।

हम पहले ऐसा नहीं मानते थे, लेकिन अब ऐसा लग रहा है कि यह मुद्दा किसी भी कीमत पर भारतीय ग्राहकों पर कब्जा करने का है। उन्होंने कहा कि फ्यूचर कूपंस प्राइवेट लिमिटेड और अमेजन के बीच जो सौदा हुआ था वह कूपन और गिफ्टिंग कारोबार का विकास करने, फ्यूचर के ब्रांड्स को ई-कॉमर्स के जरिये बेचने और रिटेल में FDI की अनुमति मिलने पर उन्हें भी हिस्सेदार बनाने के बारे में था। मल्टी-ब्रांड रिटेल में FDI की अनुमति नहीं है और ग्लोबल ट्रेंड के मुताबिक सरकार शायद भारतीय रिटेलर को बड़ा बनने में मदद करना चाहती है।

रिलायंस सौदे से कर्मचारियों की आजीविका सुरक्षित होगी

बियानी ने कहा कि महामारी के बाद रिटेल सेक्टर वित्तीय संकट में फंस गया। रिलायंस ग्रुप जैसे एक मजबूत भारतीय कारोबारी ग्रुप के साथ सौदा करने के अलावा हमारे पास कोई दूसरा विकल्प नहीं बचा था। यह हमारे कर्मचारियों की आजीविका, वेंडर नेटवर्क, कर्जदाताओं, बैंकों और समूचे कारोबारी तंत्र के लिए एक संपूर्ण समाधान था। इससे हमारे लोगों, वेंडर्स, लैंडलॉर्ड्स और बैंकों को स्थिरता और सुरक्षा देने का हमारा मकसद भी पूरा होता है। इस सौदे से फ्यूचर ग्रुप के प्रमोटर्स को कोई लाभ नहीं हुआ। वास्तविकता तो यह है कि जिस कारोबार को आपके साथ मिलकर हमने कठिन मेहनत से खड़ा किया, उससे भी हम हाथ धो रहे हैं।

अमेजन की मुकदमेबाजी और दुनिया पर कब्जा करने के लिए अलेक्जेंडर के युद्ध में समानता है

उन्होंने कहा कि अमेजन फ्यूचर रिटेल, बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स, बैंकों, प्रमोटर्स पर लगातार हमले करती जा रही है और हमारे पिता, चाचा, मामा और बच्चों को भी नहीं छोड़ रही है। अमेजन की इस मुकदमेबाजी और परेशान करने की कोशिश और ग्रीक योद्धा अलेक्जेंडर की दुनिया पर कब्जा करने की कोशिश में पूरी समानता दिख रही है। आखिरकार उन्हीं से प्रेरित होकर उन्होंने अपने उत्पाद का नाम अलेक्सा रखा है।

भारतीय गणतंत्र के 71वें साल में देश के कॉरपोरेट जगत पर हमला

इतिहास गवाह है कि अलेक्जेंडर (सिकंदर) ने दुनिया के एक बड़े हिस्से को जीत लिया था, लेकिन वह भारत में हार गया था। आप हमारे साथ हैं और हम सबसे अच्छी तरह से देश की सेवा करेंगे और कारोबार को आगे बढ़ाने के अपने बुनियादी अधिकार की रक्षा करेंगे। भारतीय गणतंत्र के 71वें साल में एक नए प्रकार का हमला हो रहा है और इसबार उनका टार्गेट हम हैं। यह एक कॉरपोरेट युद्ध है और यह भारतीय ग्राहकों पर कब्जा करने के लिए लड़ा जा रहा है।

