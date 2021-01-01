पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Amazon Lying Behind Kishore Biyani, Filed For Arrest And Attachment Of Property

दिग्गजों की जोर-आजमाइश में फंसे:किशोर बियानी के पीछे पड़ी अमेजन, गिरफ्तारी और संपत्ति की कुर्की की अर्जी लगाई

एक घंटा पहले
  • बियानी पर सिंगापुर की इंटरनेशनल आर्बिट्रेशन अदालत की तरफ से दी गई व्यवस्था के खिलाफ जाने का आरोप
  • अमेजन ने भेजा था 25 जनवरी को नोटिस, चीन में नाकामी के बाद भारत के बाजार पर बेजोस की कंपनी का फोकस

दिग्गज ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी अमेजन ने फ्यूचर ग्रुप के फाउंडर और सीईओ किशोर बियानी को अदालत में घसीट लिया है। उसने दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट में उनको गिरफ्तार किए जाने और उनकी संपत्ति जब्त किए जाने का आदेश दिए जाने की अर्जी लगाई है। अमेजन ने बियानी पर सिंगापुर की इंटरनेशनल आर्बिट्रेशन अदालत की तरफ से दी गई व्यवस्था के खिलाफ जाकर रिलांयस इंडस्ट्रीज के साथ हुए सौदे को अंजाम दिलाने पर काम करने का आरोप लगाया है।

ग्रुप की कंपनियों की संपत्ति जब्त किए जाने के आदेश की मांग

जेफ बेजोस की कंपनी ने रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के साथ हुई डील को अंजाम देने से रोकने के लिए सिंगापुर के आर्बिट्रेशन कोर्ट की तरफ से दी गई अंतरिम व्यवस्था को लागू करने की भी मांग की है। अमेजन ने मामले में बियानी के साथ ही फ्यूचर ग्रुप की कंपनियों और उनसे जुड़े संस्थानों की संपत्ति जब्त किए जाने का आदेश दिए जाने की मांग की है। पिछले साल अक्टूबर में आर्बिट्रेशन कोर्ट की तरफ से दिए गए आदेश से फ्यूचर ग्रुप की डील अटक गई थी।

फ्यूचर ग्रुप को 25 जनवरी को मिला था अमेजन का नोटिस

अमेजन का कहना है कि बियानी, फ्यूचर ग्रुप के दूसरे प्रमोटरों और डायरेक्टरों ने इंटरनेशनल आर्बिट्रेशन कोर्ट की तरफ से दी गई व्यवस्था का पालन जानबूझकर गलत इरादे से नहीं किया। उसने अदालत से फ्यूचर ग्रुप को अपनी संपत्तियां किसी को देने, बेचने, या उनको गिरवी रखने से रोकने का भी अनुरोध किया है। अदालत मामले की सुनवाई इसी हफ्ते कर सकती है। फ्यूचर रिटेल ने कहा है कि उसको अमेजन की तरफ से 25 जनवरी को इसका नोटिस मिला था।

चीन में नाकामी के बाद भारत के बाजार पर अमेजन का फोकस

फ्यूचर ग्रुप का कहना है कि अगर रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के साथ डील पूरी नहीं हुई तो उसका वजूद खत्म हो जाएगा। फ्यूचर ग्रुप की कंपनी फ्यूचर कूपन में अमेजन का माइनॉरिटी स्टेक है। उसका कहना है कि ग्रुप ने रिलायंस के हाथों अपने रिटेल बिजनेस को बेचने का सौदा करके उसके साथ हुए करार का उल्लंघन किया है। चीन में नाकाम रहने के बाद अमेजन एक अरब से ज्यादा आबादी वाले दूसरे बाजार भारत को नहीं छोड़ना चाहती। फ्यूचर ग्रुप के जरिए वह रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज को इस बाजार में सीमित रखने की कोशिश में जुटी हुई है।

