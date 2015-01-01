पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंपनी फाइलिंग:वित्त वर्ष 2020 में अमेजन-पे इंडिया का घाटा बढ़कर 1865 करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंचा, रेवेन्यू में 64% की बढ़ोतरी

नई दिल्ली28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ग्राहकों को पेमेंट सेवाएं देने के लिए अमेजन-पे ने विभिन्न बैंकिंग और नॉन-बैंकिंग फाइनेंशियल कंपनीज (NBFC) के साथ साझेदारी की है। 
  • वित्त वर्ष 2019 में कंपनी को 1160.8 करोड़ रुपए का घाटा हुआ था
  • वित्त वर्ष 2020 कंपनी का कुल रेवेन्यू 1370 करोड़ रुपए रहा

ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी अमेजन की डिजिटल पेमेंट आर्म अमेजन-पे इंडिया का वित्त वर्ष 2020 में घाटा और बढ़ गया है। रजिस्ट्रार ऑफ कंपनीज फाइलिंग के मुताबिक, पिछले वित्त वर्ष में अमेजन पे इंडिया को 1868.5 करोड़ रुपए का घाटा हुआ है। वित्त वर्ष 2019 में कंपनी को 1160.8 करोड़ रुपए का घाटा हुआ था।

पैरेंट कंपनी से 2700 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश मिला

अमेजन-पे इंडिया का पेटीएम, फ्लिपकार्ट के फोन-पे और गूगल-पे जैसी कंपनियों से मुकाबला है। कंपनीज फाइलिंग के मुताबिक, वित्त वर्ष 2020 में अमेजन-पे इंडिया को पैरेंट कंपनी से 2700 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश मिला था। इस वित्त वर्ष में अमेजन पे का कुल रेवेन्यू 64% बढ़कर 1370 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। वित्त वर्ष 2019 में कंपनी का कुल रेवेन्यू 834.5 करोड़ रुपए रहा था।

जारी रहेगा निवेश

अमेजन इंडिया के प्रवक्ता का कहना है कि UPI, वॉलेट, पे-लेटर, क्रेडिट और डेबिट कार्ड के जरिए डिजिटल पेमेंट को बढ़ावा देने के लिए अमेजन-पे इंडिया का निवेश जारी रहेगा। अमेजन-पे इंडिया ने निवेश के बदले अमेजन कॉरपोरेट होल्डिंग्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड और अमेजन डॉट कॉम डॉट इंक्स लिमिटेड को जून 2020 में 450 करोड़ रुपए, अक्टूबर 2020 में 900 करोड़ रुपए और दिसंबर 2019 में 1355 करोड़ रुपए के शेयर अलॉट किए हैं। 700 करोड़ रुपए के शेयर इसी साल सितंबर में आवंटित किए गए थे।

लाखों ग्राहक इस्तेमाल करते हैं अमेजन-पे

फाइलिंग में कंपनी ने कहा है कि लाखों ग्राहक अमेजन-पे का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। इसका इस्तेमाल अमेजन डॉट इन, रिचार्ज, बिल पेमेंट, मनी ट्रांसफर और ऑफलाइन-ऑनलाइन मर्चेंट को भुगतान करने में करते हैं। ग्राहकों को पेमेंट सेवाएं देने के लिए अमेजन-पे ने विभिन्न बैंकिंग और नॉन-बैंकिंग फाइनेंशियल कंपनीज (NBFC) के साथ साझेदारी की है।

