  Hindi News
  Business
  Amazon Q3 Result News Update; Amazon Sales Growth, Net Income And Revenue

तिमाही नतीजे:कोरोना के बीच सितंबर तिमाही में अमेजन की सेल में 37% की बढ़त, क्रिसमस में बिक्री और बढ़ोतरी का अनुमान

नई दिल्ली13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सितंबर तिमाही में अमेजन की बिक्री 37% बढ़कर 96.1 बिलियन डॉलर हो गया है
  • वर्तमान में अमेजन के साथ दुनियाभर में 11.20 लाख कर्मचारी जुड़े हुए हैं

कोरोना संकट के बीच दुनियाभर में ग्राहकों ने जमकर ऑनलाइन खरीदारी की। इसका फायदा ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियों को भी हुआ है। अमेरिकी ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी अमेजन की बिक्री सितंबर तिमाही में 37% बढ़कर 96.1 बिलियन डॉलर हो गई। यह पिछले साल की समान तिमाही में 70 बिलियन डॉलर की थी। कंपनी ने उम्मीद जताई है कि चौथी तिमाही में बिक्री का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 112 बिलियन डॉलर और 121 बिलियन डॉलर के बीच हो सकती है।

हॉलिडे सीजन से कंपनी को उम्मीद

सितंबर तिमाही में कंपनी का नेट इनकम बढ़कर 6.3 बिलियन डॉलर हो गया है, जो पिछले साल की समान अवधि में 2.1 बिलियन डॉलर रहा था। कंपनी के फाउंडर और सीईओ जेफ बेजोस ने बताया कि क्रिसमस के दौरान ग्राहक गिफ्ट की खरीदारी करेंगे। इससे उम्मीद है कि हॉलिडे सीजन में बिक्री के बढ़ सकती है। इसके अलावा अमेजन नए जॉब के अवसर भी दे रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि हमें गर्व है कि अमेजन ने अकेले इस साल 4 लाख से अधिक नौकरियां दी हैं।

कंपनी के रेवेन्यू में बढ़त

कंपनी की क्लाउड आर्म अमेजन वेब सीरीज सर्विसेज (AWS) की बिक्री भी 29% बढ़कर 11.6 बिलियन डॉलर हो गई। जबकि, ऑपरेटिंग इनकम 3.54 बिलियन रहा। कंपनी के एडवर्टाइजिंग बिजनेस का रेवेन्यू 51% बढ़कर 5.4 बिलियन डॉलर रहा। इसके अलावा सब्सक्रिप्शन सर्विसेस का रेवेन्यू 33% बढ़कर 6.58 बिलियन डॉलर हा गया है। इसमें प्राइम मेंबरशिप का रेवेन्यू भी शामिल है। वर्तमान में अमेजन के साथ दुनियाभर में 11.20 लाख कर्मचारी जुड़े हुए हैं, जो साल दर साल 50% बढ़ रहे हैं।

गुरुवार को अमेरिकी बाजार नैस्डैक में अमेजन डॉट कॉम का शेयर 1.52% की बढ़त के साथ 3,211.01 अमेरिकी डॉलर प्रति शेयर के भाव पर बंद हुआ था।

