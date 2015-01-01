पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • America Can Now Impose Tariffs On Italy And India By Levying Taxes On Companies Like Google

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जांच की योजना:गूगल जैसी कंपनियों पर टैक्स लगाने पर अमेरिका अब इटली और भारत पर लगा सकता है टैरिफ

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जून में अमेरिका ने भारत सहित 10 देशों के डिजिटल सर्विसेज टैक्स के खिलाफ जांच शुरू की थी

आस्ट्रिया, इटली और भारत में इंटरनेट कंपनियों जैसे फेसबुक आदि के लोकल रेवेन्यू पर टैक्स के मामले में अमेरिका जल्द ही इसकी जांच का रिजल्ट जारी करेगा। इससे विरोधी टैक्स की भावना का रास्ता साफ हो सकेगा।

इन तीन देशों को इसलिए निशाने पर लिया गया है क्योंकि यह इन देशों ने डिजिटल टैक्स की शुरुआत की है। यह तीनों गूगल जैसी कंपनियों पर लोकल रेवेन्यू पर टैक्स लगा रहे हैं।

जून में अमेरिका ने भारत सहित 10 देशों के डिजिटल सर्विसेज टैक्स (डीएसटी) के खिलाफ जांच शुरू की थी। ये 10 देश अमेरिका के व्यापार साझेदार हैं। जिन 10 देशों के डिजिटल टैक्स के खिलाफ जांच शुरू की गई है उनमें आस्ट्रिया, ब्राजील, चेक रिपब्लिक, यूरोपीय संघ, इंडोनेशिया, इटली, स्पेन, तुर्की और ब्रिटेन शामिल हैं।

जांच की जिम्मेदारी युनाइटेड स्टेट्स ट्रेड रिप्रेंजेटिव (यूएसटीआर) कार्यालय को दी गई थी। बताया गया था कि वह ट्रेड एक्ट की धारा 301 के तहत यह जांच करेंगे। इस कानून के तहत अमेरिका की सरकारी एजेंसी दूसरे देशों के उन कदमों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई कर सकती है, जिन्हें अनुचित और भेदभावपूर्ण माना गया हो या जिन से अमेरिका का व्यापार प्रभावित हो सकता हो।

बता दें कि भारत ने जून 2016 में गैर प्रवासी डिजिटल फर्मों की विज्ञापन से होने वाली कमाई पर 6 प्रतिशत इक्वलाइजेशन लेवी लगाया था। सरकार को 2018-19 में इस लेवी से 1,000 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा मिले थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सूरत और वडोदरा में कर्फ्यू पर आज शाम तक फैसला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें