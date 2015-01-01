पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:दिवाली में ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने निवेशकों को दिया शेयर टिप्स, 15 से लेकर 40% तक का मिलेगा फायदा

मुंबई13 मिनट पहले
  • बीएसई सेंसेक्स 704 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 42,597 के सर्वोच्च स्तर पर पहुंचा
  • दो ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने दिवाली में 20 शेयरों में खरीदारी करने की सलाह दी है

सोमवार को भारतीय शेयर बाजार ने एक नया इतिहास बनाया। बीएसई सेंसेक्स 704 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 42,597 पर पहुंच गया। मार्केट कैप 165.69 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया। इस तेजी के बाद ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने दिवाली के लिए निवेशकों को शेयर टिप्स दे दिया है। इन शेयरों में 15 से लेकर 40% तक का रिटर्न मिल सकता है।

आनंद राठी ब्रोकरेज हाउस की सलाह

आनंद राठी ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने अल्ट्राटेक सीमेंट के शेयर को 5,300 के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी गई है। इसमें 16% का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। डिवीज लैब को इसी ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने 3,739 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है जिसमें 15% का फायदा मिलेगा। टाटा कंसलटेंसी सर्विसेस का शेयर हाल में काफी बढ़ा है। बावजूद इसमें खरीदारी कर सकते हैं। इसमें 19% का रिटर्न मिलेगा। इसे 3,230 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीद सकते हैं।

हिकाल के शेयर को 211 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीद सकते हैं और इसमें 26% का फायदा मिल सकता है।

टाटा कंज्यूमर प्रोडक्ट में 23 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न

इसी तरह टाटा कंज्यूमर प्रोडक्ट को इसने 620 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। वर्तमान मूल्य से इसमें 23% का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। जबकि वीआईपी इंडस्ट्रीज के शेयर में 29% का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। इसे 370 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदा जा सकता है।

निर्मल बंग की सलाह

उधर निर्मल बंग ने दिवाली के लिए 11 शेयरों को चुना है। इसमें कई सेक्टर्स के शेयर्स हैं। एयू स्मॉल बैंक के शेयर को 1,025 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह इस ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने दी है। इसमें 30% से ज्यादा का रिटर्न मिलेगा। जबकि बजाज कंज्यूमर के शेयर को इसने 252 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। इसमें 52% का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। बजाज फाइनेंस के शेयर में 35% का रिटर्न मिलने की उम्मीद है। इसे 5,025 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदा जा सकता है।

भारती एयरटेल में 35 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न

इसी ब्रोकरेज ने दिवाली के लिए भारती एयरटेल के शेयर को 601 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। इसमें 35% का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। सीसीएल प्रो़डक्ट्स को इसने 334 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। इसमें 32% का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। डिक्सन टेक्नोलॉजी का शेयर अपने आईपीओ प्राइस से काफी ऊपर चल रहा है। बावजूद इसे 14,550 रुपए पर खरीदने की सलाह दी गई है। इसमें 40% का रिटर्न मिलेगा।

जिंदल स्टील में 25 पर्सेंट का फायदा मिलेगा

इसी ब्रोकरेज ने जिंदल स्टील को 88 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। यह 58 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा है। इसमें भी 25 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। पॉलीकैब इंडिया को 1,130 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी गई है। इसमें 25 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। जबकि टाटा कंज्यूमर में 15 पर्सेंट के रिटर्न की उम्मीद जताई गई है। इसे 572 रुपए पर खरीदने की सलाह दी गई है।

इस ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने भी अल्ट्राटेक सीमेंट के शेयर को खरीदने की सलाह दी है। इसे 5,353 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदा जा सकता है। इसमें 30 पर्सेंट के करीब रिटर्न मिल सकता है।

