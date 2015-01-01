पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Anti Dumping Duty On Clear Float Glass Imported From Malaysia For 5 Years

व्यापारियों पर सख्ती:मलेशिया से आयात होने वाले क्लियर फ्लोट ग्लास पर भारत में 5 साल तक लगेगा एंटी डंपिंग ड्यूटी

नई दिल्ली18 मिनट पहले
सस्ते आयात से घरेलू उद्योग को बचाने के लिए यह शुल्क लगाया गया है
  • एंटी डंपिंग शुल्क 273-326 डॉलर प्रति टन के दायरे में लगाया गया है
  • इस ग्लास का उपयोग मुख्यत: कंस्ट्रक्शन, रेफ्रिजरेशन, मिरर और ऑटोमोबाइल उद्योग में होता है

भारत ने मलेशिया से आयात होने वाले क्लियर फ्लोट ग्लास पर 5 साल के लिए एंटी डंपिंग ड्यूटी लगा दिया है। इस ग्लास का उपयोग ऑटोमोबाइल्स और रेफ्रिजरेशन उद्योग में होता है। सस्ते आयात से घरेलू उद्योग को बचाने के लिए यह शुल्क लगाया गया है।

यह शुल्क 273-326 डॉलर प्रति टन के दायरे में लगाया गया है। इस ग्लास का उपयोग मुख्यत: कंस्ट्रक्शन, रेफ्रिजरेशन, मिरर और ऑटोमोबाइल उद्योग में होता है। यह सुपेरियर क्वालिटी का ग्लास होता है।

शुल्क का भुगतान रुपए में करना होगा

वाणिज्य मंत्रालय के जांच विभाग डायरेक्टोरेट जनरल ऑफ ट्रेड रिमेडीज (DGTR) ने मलेशिया के इस उत्पाद पर शुल्क लगाने की सिफारिश की थी। राजस्व विभाग ने एक नोटिफिकेशन में कहा कि इस शुल्क का भुगतान भारतीय मुद्रा यानी, रुपए में करना होगा। सरकार यदि चाहे तो 5 साल से पहले भी यह शुल्क हटा सकती है।

शुल्क लगाने का फैसला वित्त मंत्रालय करता है

एंटी डंपिंग शुल्क लगाने की सिफारिश तो DGTR करता है, लेकिन इस पर फैसला वित्त मंत्रालय करता है। मलेशिया दक्षिण-पूर्व एशियाई क्षेत्र में भारत का एक प्रमुख व्यापार साझेदार है।

डंपिंग क्या है

जब किसी देश से आयात किए जाने वाले उत्पाद की कीमत घरेलू उद्योग द्वारा तैयार माल से कम होता है, तो उस आयात को डंपिंग कहा जाता है। डंपिंग से घरेलू उद्योग के उत्पादों की कीमत पर असर पड़ता है और कंपनियों का मार्जिन व प्रॉफिट घट जाता है।

