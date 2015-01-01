पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिर निवेश का अवसर:एंटोनी वेस्ट हैंडलिंग का IPO 21 दिसंबर को खुलेगा, 313-315 रुपए पर मिलेगा शेयर

एंटोनी वेस्ट हैंडलिंग सेल लिमिटेड का इनीशियल पब्लिक ऑफर (IPO) 21 दिसंबर से खुलेगा और 23 दिसंबर को बंद होगा। कंपनी ने इसके लिए एक शेयर का मूल्य 313-315 रुपए तय किया है। इसका फेस वैल्यू 5 रुपए है। यह जानकारी कंपनी ने गुरुवार को दी।

कम से कम 47 शेयरों के लिए करना होगा आवेदन

जानकारी के मुताबिक इस IPO में कम से कम 47 शेयरों के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इसके बाद इसके गुणक में आवेदन करना होगा। यह कंपनी भारतीय म्युनिसिपल सॉलिड वेस्ट (MSW) मैनेजमेंट इंडस्ट्री में दूसरी सबसे बड़ी कंपनी है। 19 सालों का इसका ट्रैक रिकॉर्ड है। कंपनी नए शेयरों के जरिए 85 करोड़ रुपए जुटाएगी जबकि बाकी की रकम ऑफर फॉर सेल के जरिए जुटाएगी। यह आईपीओ से कुल 300 करोड़ रुपए जुटाने का लक्ष्य रखी है।

मार्च में भी लाया था IPO

बता दें कि कंपनी ने इससे पहले इसी साल मार्च में आईपीओ लाया था। लेकिन उस समय इसके आईपीओ को सब्सक्रिप्शन नहीं मिला, जिसकी वजह से इसे आईपीओ वापस लेना पड़ा था। उस समय यह महज 200 करोड़ रुपए ही जुटाना चाहती थी पर कंपनी का आईपीओ पूरी तरह से नहीं भर पाया। उस समय कंपनी ने पहले 3 दिन और फिर इसे बाद में 10 दिन तक बढ़ा दिया था। बावजूद इसके निवेशकों ने कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखाई थी।

इस बार भरने की उम्मीद

ब्रोकरेज हाउसेस का मानना है कि कंपनी का सब कुछ सही है लेकिन कुछ मामलों को लेकर दिक्कत है जिससे निवेशकों ने इसमें दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखाई। इस बार के आईपीओ को लेकर ब्रोकरेज हाउसों का मानना है कि हो सकता है कि इस बार यह बाजार की तेजी में पूरी तरह से भर जाए। हालांकि इस बार का इसका मूल्य पिछली बार की तुलना में ज्यादा है।

IPO की जबरदस्त लाइन

बता दें कि इस समय आईपीओ की जबरदस्त लाइन लगी है और सभी आईपीओ को अच्छा रिस्पांस मिल रहा है। यहां तक कि इन आईपीओ का प्रदर्शन भी अच्छा है और निवेशकों ने अच्छे पैसे कमाए हैं। ऐसे में एंटोनी के भी आईपीओ को रिस्पांस मिल सकता है। बर्गर किंग का आईपीओ इस समय किंग साबित हुआ है। इसका 60 रुपए का शेयर 179 रुपए पर बंद हुआ है। हालांकि यह 219 रुपए तक चला गया था।

इसका शेयर बीएसई और एनएसई पर लिस्ट होगा। इसके पास 1,147 वाहनों का फ्लीट है जिसमें से 969 जीपीएस (GPS) टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ हैं। इसके पास 7,391 कर्मचारी हैं।

