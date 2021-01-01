पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Any Exit From The Country’s Telecom Sector Would Mean A Virtual Duopoly: CCI Study Report

CCI स्टडी:TRAI के फैसलों से टेलीकॉम इंडस्ट्री की सेहत बिगड़ी, दो कंपनियों का दबदबा अच्छा नहीं

नई दिल्ली42 मिनट पहले
  • SMP की परिभाषा बदलने से रिलायंस जियो ने डिस्काउंट प्राइसिंग की रणनीति अपनाई
  • टैरिफ में कटौती के कारण पहले से स्थापित कंपनियों का रेवेन्यू प्रभावित हुआ

कंपटीशन कमीशन ऑफ इंडिया (CCI) ने टेलीकॉम सेक्टर को लेकर एक स्टडी रिपोर्ट जारी की है। इस रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि 2016 में जियो की लॉन्चिंग के बाद टेलीकॉम इंडस्ट्री का प्रतिस्पर्धा परिदृश्य काफी बदल गया है। इसमें टेलीकॉम रेगुलेटरी अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (TRAI) के दो फैसलों ने अहम भूमिका निभाई है। TRAI ने 2017 में मोबाइल टर्मिनेशन चार्जेस में कटौती और 2018 में सिग्निफिकेंट मार्केट पावर (SMP) की नई परिभाषा तय करने जैसे फैसला लिए गए थे।

CCI की ताजा स्टडी में कहा गया है कि यदि टेलीकॉम सेक्टर से एक और कंपनी बाहर हो जाती है तो वर्चुअली तौर पर इस सेक्टर में दो कंपनियों का दबदबा रह जाएगा। यह लंबी अवधि में इस सेक्टर के कंपटीशन के सर्वाइवल के लिए अच्छा नहीं होगा। बीते तीन-चार सालों में तगड़े कंपटीशन के कारण टेलीकॉम सेक्टर की कई कंपनियां बंद हो गई हैं। कंपटीशन के कारण भारत का टेलीकॉम मार्केट सबसे कम कीमत वाला बाजार बन गया है।

जियो को मिला SMP का फायदा

SMP की नई परिभाषा के मुताबिक, इस सेक्टर में आने वाली नई कंपनी को रेगुलेटरी छूट मिलेगी। स्टडी रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि SMP का फायदा उठाते हुए रिलायंस जियो ने प्राइसिंग डिस्काउंट की रणनीति अपनाई। SMP की नई परिभाषा के कारण रेगुलेटर्स ने इस ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया। यह इस सेक्टर के कंपटीशन के लिहाज से अच्छा नहीं था।

रिलायंस जियो ने सितंबर 2016 में फ्री वॉयस कॉल और सस्ते डेटा टैरिफ के साथ शुरुआत की। इसका असर यह हुआ है कि पहले से मौजूद टेलीकॉम कंपनियों को नए टैरिफ से मुकाबला करने के लिए कीमतों में कटौती करनी पड़ी। दूसरी टेलीकॉम कंपनियों को रेवेन्यू में 70% भागीदारी वाली वॉयस कॉल को मुफ्त करना पड़ा। साथ ही डेटा की कीमतों में 85% तक की कटौती करनी पड़ी। कीमतों में बड़ी कटौती के कारण कई कंपनियों को इस सेक्टर से बाहर निकलना पड़ा। वित्त वर्ष 2018-19 में टेलीकॉम इंडस्ट्री का रेवेन्यू गिरकर 1 दशक पहले के स्तर पर पहुंच गया।

कमजोर कंपटीशन से 5G जैसी नई तकनीक अपनाने में देरी होगी

CCI का कहना है कि इस तरह के 'प्राइस शॉक' की वेलफेयर के तौर पर गणना करना काफी कठिन था, लेकिन कमजोर कंपटीशन के कारण 5G जैसी नई तकनीक को अपनाने में देरी होगी। स्टडी में कहा गया है कि 5G की सफलता के लिए प्रतिस्पर्धी बाजार पैदा करना काफी कठिन है। एक कमजोर क्षेत्र इनोवेट और प्रतिस्पर्धा के लिए इंसेटिव को सुस्त कर देगा। CCI ने इंडियन काउंसिल फॉर रिसर्च ऑन इंटरनेशनल इकोनॉमिक रिलेशंस (ICRIER) की मार्केट स्टडी के आधार पर यह टिप्पणी की है। ICRIER ने यह रिपोर्ट 20 मई 2020 को जमा की थी। अब ICRIER की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर CCI 5 फरवरी को टेलीकॉम इंडस्ट्री और सरकारी अधिकारियों के साथ कंपटीशन के मुद्दे पर चर्चा करेगा।

मोबाइल टर्मिनेशन चार्जेस में कटौती का प्रतिकूल प्रभाव पड़ा

स्टडी में कहा गया है कि TRAI ने 2017 में मोबाइल टर्मिनेशन चार्जेस को 14 पैसे से घटाकर 6 पैसे प्रति मिनट कर दिया था। इस फैसले का बाजार में पहले से मौजूद कंपनियों की कंपटीशन स्थिति पर प्रतिकूल प्रभाव पड़ा। मोबाइल टर्मिनेशन चार्ज का मतलब यह है कि कॉल करने वाली कंपनी को कॉल रिसीव करने वाली कंपनी को भुगतान करना पड़ता है। इसको इंटरकनेक्ट यूसेज चार्ज (IUC) भी कहा जाता है।

1 जनवरी 2020 से खत्म होना था IUC चार्ज

सितंबर 2017 में IUC चार्ज में कटौती के फैसले के साथ 1 जनवरी 2020 से इसे पूरी तरह से खत्म करने का रोडमैप भी पेश किया गया था। लेकिन IUC चार्ज खत्म करने की डेडलाइन को लागू करने में 1 साल की देरी हुई। अब यह 1 जनवरी 2021 से खत्म हो पाया है। इसका असर यह हुआ कि जियो के फ्री कॉल ऑफर से दूसरी कंपनियों पर इनकमिंग कॉल्स की संख्या बढ़ गई। हालांकि, IUC चार्ज में कटौती से इस सेक्टर की स्थापित कंपनियों का संभावित रेवेन्यू प्रभावित हो सकता है।

टैरिफ में गिरावट के बाद शुरू हुआ कंसोलिडेशन का दौर

2016 में टैरिफ में गिरावट के बाद देश में कंसोलिडेशन का दौर शुरू हुआ। छोटी कंपनियों का अधिग्रहण किया गया। वहीं, वोडाफोन इंडिया और आइडिया सेल्यूलर का आपस में विलय हो गया। अब टेलीकॉम सेक्टर में रिलायंस जियो, भारती एयरटेल और वोडाफोन-आइडिया प्रमुख तीन कंपनियां हैं। कुल बाजार में इन तीनों कंपनियों की 88.4% भागीदारी है।

स्पेक्ट्रम अधिग्रहण से टेलीकॉम इंडस्ट्री का कर्ज बढ़ा

CCI का कहना है कि स्पेक्ट्रम अधिग्रहण और नेटवर्क अपग्रेडेशन की मांग के कारण टेलीकॉम इंडस्ट्री का कर्ज बढ़ा है। रिलायंस जियो की एंट्री के साथ तकनीकी बाधाओं और टैरिफ कंपटीशन बढ़ने से 2017 से 2019 के दौरान इंडस्ट्री के रेवेन्यू में अप्रत्याशित गिरावट आई है। हाल में एक इंटरव्यू में CCI के चेयरमैन अशोक कुमार गुप्ता ने कहा था कि टेलीकॉम सेक्टर को भारी निवेश की आवश्यकता है।

