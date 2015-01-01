पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एपल का ऐलान:Apple ने अपने ऐप स्टोर के कमीशन को 30% से घटा कर 15% तक करने का ऐलान किया; नए बदलाव 1 जनवरी 2021 से लागू होंगे

नई दिल्ली16 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

दिग्गज टेक कंपनी एपल (Apple) ने अपने नए डेवलपर प्रोग्राम के तहत एपल एप स्टोर के कमीशन को 15 फीसदी तक घटाने का फैसला किया है। एपल ने बुधवार को कहा कि वह अपने एप स्टोर के कमीशन को एक जनवरी से 30 फीसदी से घटा कर 15 फीसदी तक कर देगा।

कंपनी के मुताबिक, इससे ज्यादातर डेवलपर्स को फायदा होगा। हालांकि, कंपनी के इस नई योजना के दायरे में कितने डेवलपर्स आएंगे। इसके बारे में अभी कुछ स्पष्ट नहीं किया गया है।

एपल के इस नई पहल को एप स्टोर स्मॉल बिजनेस प्रोग्राम के नाम से जाना जाएगा। कंपनी के बयान के मुताबिक, यह उन डेवलपर्स पर लागू होगा कि जो कि सालाना तौर पर ऐप से 7.41 करोड़ की कमाई करने करते हैं।

सेंसर टावर की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक साल 2020 की पहली छमाही में एपल ऐप स्टोर से सालाना तौर पर ग्लोबली 2,43,300 करोड़ रुपए की कमाई की है। यह कमाई ऐप परचेज, सब्सक्रिप्शन और पेड ऐप और गेम से हुई है। यह साल 2019 के 1,95,100 करोड़ रुपये के मुकाबले 27 फीसदी ज्यादा है।

भारतीय मार्केट की बात की जाय तो एपल का भारतीय कारोबार लगातार ग्रोथ कर रहा है। इसका संकेत कंपनी के वित्त वर्ष 2020 के वित्तीय आंकड़ों से मिला है। बिजनेस इंटेलीजेंस प्लेटफॉर्म टॉफलर के मुताबिक, वित्त वर्ष 2020 में एपल इंडिया का रेवेन्यू 29% बढ़कर 13,755.8 करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया है।

वित्त वर्ष 2019 में एपल इंडिया का रेवेन्यू 10,673.7 करोड़ रुपए था। टॉफलर के मुताबिक, मुनाफा 4 गुना बढ़कर 926.2 करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में 262.27 करोड़ रुपए का मुनाफा रहा था।

एपल के CEO टिम कुक ने हाल ही में कहा था कि सितंबर तिमाही में कंपनी ने भारत में रिकॉर्ड बनाया है और इस मजबूत स्वागत का श्रेय भारत में ऑनलाइन स्टोर की लॉन्चिंग को जाता है। एपल ने सितंबर में देश में अपना पहला ऑनलाइन स्टोर लॉन्च किया था।

