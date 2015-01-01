पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Apple's Second Largest Contract Manufacturing Company Pegatron To Invest Rs 1100 Crore In India

बोर्ड ने दी मंजूरी:भारत में 1100 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश करेगी पेगाट्रॉन, यह एपल की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी कॉन्ट्रेक्ट मैन्युफैक्चरिंग कंपनी

नई दिल्ली16 मिनट पहले
एपल की ओर से भारत में असेंबल की जाने वाली कुल यूनिट्स में से 42% स्थानीय स्तर पर बेची जाती हैं। शेष यूनिट्स का निर्यात किया जाता है।
  • इन्वेस्टर्स कॉन्फ्रेंस में CEO ने कहा- अगले दो सालों में निवेश बढ़ाया जाएगा
  • रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद महामारी के कारण प्लांट लगाने में हो रही है देरी

एपल की दूसरे सबसे बड़ी कॉन्ट्रेक्ट मैन्युफैक्चरिंग कंपनी पेगाट्रॉन भारत में 150 मिलियन डॉलर करीब 1100 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश करेगी। ताइवानी कंपनी पेगाट्रॉन के बोर्ड ने इस निवेश को मंजूरी दे दी है। इन निवेश के जरिए भारत में मैन्युफैक्चरिंग प्लांट लगाया जाएगा। एक टॉप एक्जीक्यूटिव के हवाले से ताइवानी मीडिया में यह बात कही गई है।

अगले साल की दूसरे हाफ में शुरू हो सकता है उत्पादन

पेगाट्रॉन के CEO लाओ शाई-जांग ने पिछले सप्ताह इन्वेस्टर्स कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा था कि भारत में बनाए जाने वाले प्लांट में अगले साल के दूसरे हाफ या फिर 2022 की शुरुआत में उत्पादन की शुरुआत हो सकती है। जांग ने कहा कि कंपनी अगले दो सालों में भारत में और निवेश की योजना बना रही है। पेगाट्रॉन ने अपनी भारतीय सब्सिडियरी के लिए इसी जुलाई में रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था। कंपनी का कहना है कि महामारी के कारण पेगाट्रॉन का स्टाफ भारत का सफर नहीं कर पा रहा है। इस कारण प्लांट लगाने में देरी हो रही है।

PLI स्कीम के लिए भी आवेदन किया

केंद्र सरकार ने इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स मैन्युफैक्चरिंग को बढ़ावा देने के लिए 1 अप्रैल को प्रोडक्शन इंसेंटिव स्कीम (PLI) शामिल हैं। इसके तहत सरकार की ओर से अगले पांच साल में 50,000 करोड़ रुपए का इंसेंटिव दिया जाएगा। पेगाट्रॉन के साथ एपल की दो और सप्लायर कंपनी फॉक्सकॉन और विस्ट्रॉन ने भी इस योजना के लिए आवेदन किया है। इन तीनों कंपनियों में से पेगाट्रॉन का भारत में प्लांट नहीं है। PLI स्कीम 1 अप्रैल 2021 से लागू होगी।

पेगाट्रॉन ने भारत में काम शुरू किया

वास्तव में पेगाट्रॉन ने सितंबर से ही भारत में बिजनेस ऑपरेशन शुरू कर दिया है। पेगाट्रॉन ने ऑडिटर्स की नियुक्ति कर दी है। साथ की 1 करोड़ रुपए के इक्विटी शेयर का प्रारंभिक सब्सक्रिप्शन जारी कर दिया। हालांकि, चीन में छात्रों से काम कराने के कारण एपल ने पेगाट्रॉन ने प्रोबेशन में डाल दिया है। CEO का कहना है कि कंपनी दोबारा ऐसा काम नहीं करेगी। भारतीय अधिकारियों का कहना है कि इस कार्रवाई से पेगाट्रॉन की भारत योजना पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ेगा।

भारत में भारी निवेश कर रही है एपल

भारत में स्थानीय स्तर पर उत्पादन के लिए एपल भारी निवेश कर रही है। अमेरिका के साथ ट्रेड वॉर के कारण चीन से बाहर निकलने की योजना के तहत यह निवेश किया जा रहा है। बीते सप्ताह केंद्रीय इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एंड आईटी मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने कहा था कि कोरोना काल में एपल की 9 कंपनियों ने चीन से भारत में ऑपरेशन शिफ्ट किया है।

एपल ने सितंबर 2020 तक 1.2 मिलियन यूनिट का उत्पादन किया

काउंटरपॉइंट रिसर्च के डाटा के मुताबिक, इस साल सितंबर 2020 तक एपल ने भारत में 1.2 मिलियन यूनिट्स का उत्पादन किया है। यह पिछले साल के 1.4 मिलियन उत्पादन के करीब है। इस साल 45 दिन तक फैक्ट्री में शटडाउन के बावजूद एपल ने यह उत्पादन किया है। काउंटरपॉइंट रिसर्च के मुताबिक, एपल की ओर से भारत में असेंबल की जाने वाली कुल यूनिट्स में से 42% स्थानीय स्तर पर बेची जाती हैं। शेष यूनिट्स का निर्यात किया जाता है।

