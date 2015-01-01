पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवालिया प्रक्रिया:अनिल अंबानी की रिलांयस होम फाइनेंस के लिए ARCIL, ऑथम समेत 5 कंपनियों ने जमा की बोली

नई दिल्ली42 मिनट पहले
इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर लीजिंग एंड फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेज (IL&FS) के 2018 में कर्ज में डूबने के कारण रिलायंस होम फाइनेंस के सामने कैश का संकट पैदा हो गया था।
  • खरीदारी की इच्छुक कंपनियों ने बाइंडिंग और नॉन-बाइंडिंग बोली जमा की
  • नॉन-बाइंडिंग बोली वाली कंपनियों ने ड्यू डिलिजेंस के लिए समय मांगा

अनिल अंबानी के स्वामित्व वाले अनिल धीरुभाई अंबानी ग्रुप की कंपनी रिलायंस होम फाइनेंस के लिए पांच कंपनियों ने बोली जमा की है। इसमें असेट री-कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी इंडिया लिमिटेड (ARCIL) और ऑथम इन्वेस्टमेंट एंड इंफ्रा लिमिटेड जैसी दिग्गज कंपनियां शामिल हैं। इन कंपनियों ने पूरी कंपनी या इसके कुछ असेट्स के लिए बोली लगाई है। इस मामले से वाकिफ सूत्रों के हवाले से मीडिया रिपोर्ट में यह बात कही गई है।

बाइंडिंग और नॉन बाइंडिंग जमा की गई

लैंडर्स में शामिल एक बैंकर के मुताबिक, कंपनियों ने बाइंडिंग और नॉन-बाइंडिंग बोली जमा की है। बैंकर्स के मुताबिक जिन कंपनियों ने नॉन-बाइंडिंग बोली जमा की है, उन्होंने अधिक जानकारी और ड्यू डिलिजेंस के लिए और समय मांगा है। ऐसे में लैंडर कंपनियों की ओर से लगाई गई बोली का मूल्यांकन करेंगे, ताकि अधिक से अधिक वैल्यू तय की जा सके। रिलायंस होम फाइनेंस की रेजोल्यूशन प्रक्रिया का प्रबंधन बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा कैपिटल मार्केट्स (BoB Caps) और अर्नेस्ट एंड यंग (EY) कर रहे हैं।

अगस्त में मंगाई थी EOI

BoB Caps ने इसी साल अगस्त में रिलायंस होम फाइनेंस और रिलायंस कमर्शियल फाइनेंस के लिए एक्सप्रेशन ऑफ इंटरेस्ट (EOI) मंगाई थी। यह दोनों कंपनियां रिलायंस कैपिटल की सब्सिडियरी हैं। रिलायंस होम फाइनेंस में लिए बोली लगाने की इच्छुक कंपनियों को इसके रिटेल पोर्टफोलियो या पूरी शेयरहोल्डिंग और बिजनेस या होलसेल समेत पूरी कंपनी के लिए निविदा जमा करने की छूट दी गई थी।

IL&FS के कारण संकट में आई थी रिलायंस होम फाइनेंस

इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर लीजिंग एंड फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेज (IL&FS) के 2018 में कर्ज में डूबने के कारण रिलायंस होम फाइनेंस के सामने कैश का संकट पैदा हो गया था। इसके बाद सितंबर 2018 से फरवरी 2019 के दौरान कर्ज का भुगतान ना करने के कारण कंपनी का संकट बढ़ गया था। 30 सितंबर 2020 को कंपनी 6,504.73 करोड़ रुपए के कर्ज के भुगतान में डिफॉल्ट हो गई थी। चालू वित्त वर्ष की सितंबर तिमाही के अंत में कंपनी का 7,729.13 करोड़ रुपए ओवरड्यू था। इसमें 4,778.11 करोड़ रुपए का एनपीए शामिल है।

