  Hindi News
  Business
  Axis Bank And Max Financial Deal Stuck, Now New Agreement Will Have To Be Made

RBI के नियमों में फंसा सौदा:एक्सिस बैंक और मैक्स फाइनेंशियल की डील अटकी, अब नया एग्रीमेंट करना होगा

मुंबई30 मिनट पहले
RBI के नियमों के मुताबिक, कोई भी बैंक भारत में किसी डिपॉजिट लेनेवाली गैर बैंकिंग वित्तीय कंपनियों (NBFC) में 10 पर्सेंट से ज्यादा हिस्सेदारी नहीं ले सकता है। नए एग्रीमेंट के बाद अब पुराना एग्रीमेंट खत्म हो जाएगा
  • एक्सिस बैंक ने मैक्स फाइनेंशियल की बीमा कंपनी मैक्स लाइफ में 17% की हिस्सेदारी खरीदने के लिए एग्रीमेंट किया था
  • नई डील के मुताबिक एक्सिस बैंक अब मैक्स लाइफ में 9 पर्सेंट हिस्सा लेगा, बाकी अपनी सब्सिडियरी के जरिए लेगा

एक्सिस बैंक और मैक्स फाइनेंशियल के बीच डील अटक गई है। एक्सिस बैंक ने एक बार फिर से डील से संबंधित नियमों में सुधार कर ज्वाइंट वेंचर बनाने की कोशिश की है। यह ज्वाइंट वेंचर लाइफ इंश्योरेंस कंपनी मैक्स के साथ होना है।

RBI के नियमों पर फिट नहीं था सौदा

बता दें कि इससे पहले जो दोनों कंपनियों के बीच एग्रीमेंट था, वह रिजर्व बैंक के नियमों के मुताबिक नहीं था। इसी के बाद से एक नई डील बनाई गई है। इस नई डील के मुताबिक एक्सिस बैंक अब मैक्स लाइफ में 9 पर्सेंट हिस्सा लेगा। जबकि पहले वह 17 पर्सेंट हिस्सा लेने को तैयार था। इसके अलावा एक्सिस बैंक की सब्सिडियरी एक्सिस कैपिटल और एक्सिस सिक्योरिटीज 3 पर्सेंट हिस्सा मैक्स में लेंगी।

सब्सिडियरी के जरिए 7 पर्सेंट खरीदेगा हिस्सेदारी

स्टॉक एक्सचेंज को दी गई जानकारी में बैंक ने बताया है कि नई डील के मुताबिक एक्सिस ग्रुप मैक्स लाइफ में कई चरणों में 7 पर्सेंट और हिस्सेदारी खरीदेगा। हालांकि इस डील के लिए एक्सिस को भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) और बीमा रेगुलेटर इंश्योरेंस रेगुलेटर अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (IRDAI) के साथ अन्य मंजूरी भी लेनी होगी। दरअसल एक्सिस बैंक और मैक्स फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेस के बीच शेयर खरीदी के एग्रीमेंट को RBI की ओर से मंजूरी नहीं मिली थी। क्योंकि यह RBI के नियमों के मुताबिक नहीं था।

आरबीआई ने कहा विचार नहीं होगा

एक्सिस बैंक के अप्लीकेशन के जवाब में रिजर्व बैंक ने कहा कि एक्सिस बैंक द्वारा मैक्स लाइफ के शेयर कैपिटल के 17.002 पर्सेंट हिस्सा खरीदी पर विचार नहीं किया जाएगा। क्योंकि यह डायरेक्ट खरीदा जा रहा है। हालांकि एक्सिस बैंक मैक्स लाइफ में 17 पर्सेंट ही हिस्सेदारी खरीदेगा, पर इसके लिए वह अपनी अलग-अलग कंपनियों के जरिए कई चरणों में खरीदेगा।

10 पर्सेंट से ज्यादा हिस्सेदारी नहीं ले सकते

RBI के नियमों के मुताबिक, कोई भी बैंक भारत में किसी डिपॉजिट लेनेवाली गैर बैंकिंग वित्तीय कंपनियों (NBFC) में 10 पर्सेंट से ज्यादा हिस्सेदारी नहीं ले सकता है। नए एग्रीमेंट के बाद अब पुराना एग्रीमेंट खत्म हो जाएगा। एक्सिस बैंक ने इससे पहले मैक्स फाइनेंशियल में 29 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी खरीदने में दिलचस्पी दिखाई थी। हालांकि बाद में वह 17 पर्सेंट पर राजी हुआ था। बाद में इसमें आईआरडीएआई ने मैक्स फाइनेंशियल से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा था।

2016 में मैक्स फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेस और HDFC लाइफ ने एक शेयर परचेज एग्रीमेंट किया था। हालांकि इसे 2017 में खत्म कर दिया गया था। क्योंकि इंश्योरेंस रेगुलेटर ने इसमें ढेर सारी दिक्कतें बताई थी। बाद में एचडीएफसी लाइफ आईपीओ लेकर आई थी।

