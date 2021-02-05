पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानकारी छुपाने का आरोप:एक्सिस बैंक ने मामला सेटल करने के लिए सेबी को दिया 41.43 लाख रुपए

मुंबई11 मिनट पहले
सेबी ने कहा कि उसने कुछ जांच की थी। इस जांच में पता चला कि एक्सिस बैंक ने जरूरी जानकारियों का खुलासा नहीं किया था। यह जानकारी युनाइटेड इंडिया इंश्योरेंस के मामले में थी
  • बैंक का शेयर बीएसई पर 2.42 पर्सेंट गिर कर 775 रुपए पर बंद हुआ
  • पिछले हफ्ते सन फार्मा और इंडिगो ने भी अपना मामला सेटल किया था

निजी सेक्टर के तीसरे सबसे बड़े बैंक एक्सिस बैंक ने एक मामले को सेटल करने के लिए सेबी को 41.43 लाख रुपए दिया है। शेयर बाजार रेगुलेटर सेबी ने मंगलवार को एक आदेश में यह जानकारी दी है। बैंक का शेयर BSE पर 2.42% गिर कर 775 रुपए पर बंद हुआ है।

सेबी ने शुरू की थी जांच

सेबी ने कहा कि उसने कुछ जांच की थी। इस जांच में पता चला कि एक्सिस बैंक ने जरूरी जानकारियों का खुलासा नहीं किया था। यह जानकारी युनाइटेड इंडिया इंश्योरेंस के मामले में थी। सेबी ने कहा कि एक अक्टूबर 2017 से 30 सितंबर 2018 के बीच युनाइटेड इंडिया इंश्योरेंस के शेयरों में कारोबार हुआ था। इसमें रोजाना 10 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा के कारोबार हुए। नियमों के मुताबिक इसका खुलासा करना जरूरी था।

दो दिनों में देनी थी जानकारी

सेबी ने कहा कि एक्सिस बैंक को यह खुलासा दो कारोबारी दिनों में संबंधित एक्सचेंज पर करना था। पर यह खुलासा उसने करीबन 3 साल बाद 2020 में किया। सेबी ने इसी मामले में दिसंबर 2020 में नोटिस जारी की। इसके बाद यह मामला सेटलमेंट पर आया। इसी सेटलमेंट के तहत एक्सिस बैंक ने सेबी को 41 लाख 43 हजार 750 रुपए भर कर मामला सेटल किया।

27 जनवरी को भरा पैसा

सेबी ने बताया कि यह पैसा 27 जनवरी 2021 को भरा गया। इसके बाद सेबी ने इस जांच को बंद कर दिया। सेबी ने कहा कि इस मामले में आगे कोई भी जांच नहीं की जाएगी। बता दें कि पिछले हफ्ते ही सेबी के साथ सन फार्मा ने सेटल किया था। इसमें सन फार्मा और उसके प्रमोटर ने 1.50 करोड़ रुपए भर कर मामला सेटल किया था। हाल के दिनों में ऐसे कई मामलों में सेटल किया गया है।

यह सभी मामले जानकारियों का खुलासा न करने और अन्य गड़बड़ियों से संबंधित रहे हैं। इंडिगो ने भी 2.10 करोड़ रुपए भर कर पिछले हफ्ते ही सेबी के साथ मामला सेटल किया था।

